Triad Goodwill Promotes Director of Compliance to Vice President of Compliance
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is excited to announce the promotion of Dwight Crotts, Director of Compliance, to Vice President of Compliance. Crotts joined Triad Goodwill in April of 2014 as the Asset Protection Manager and was promoted to Director of Compliance in April of 2019. In his new role, Crotts will continue to oversee and advise the Triad Goodwill Senior Leadership Team (SLT) and board of any potential risks that may affect the reputation, safety, security, financial sustainability, and existence of the Triad Goodwill organization. Crotts will also serve as the HIPPA Privacy Officer for the organization and will provide assessments and recommendations to improve the policies and protocols to better avoid threats, reduce or transfer risks, and/or mitigate the effects of those which are essentially unavoidable.
Prior to joining Triad Goodwill, Crotts served with the Greensboro Police Department for 25 years and held the title of Deputy Chief of Police before retiring in 2014.
In his free time, Crotts enjoys spending time with his family. He and his wife are involved in helping coach tennis at their local high school. He also serves with The Kellin Foundation as a board member and was previously the Board President from 2017 -2019.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
