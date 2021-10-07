Triad Goodwill Announces Partnership with the Out of the Garden Project
Triad Goodwill to host monthly Fresh Mobile Market, collect food donations, and more!
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Out of the Garden Project. The two non-profits are working together to increase access to fresh food and food education throughout their local communities. Through this partnership, Triad Goodwill will host a monthly Fresh Mobile Market at their home office location at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro thanks to a sponsorship from Lincoln Financial Foundation.
Also, all 23 Triad Goodwill Retail Stores and Donation Centers will serve as collection sites for non-perishable foods and will hold educational cooking classes for employees and clients at the Triad Goodwill home office.
“This partnership is a game-changer for our community”, says Don Milholin, executive director and co-founder of Out of the Garden Project. “Together our two organizations can focus on improving two of the social determinants of health by feeding your family and putting your family back to work. Through our collaboration, Out of the Garden Project can not only provide food to Triad Goodwill clients but also use Triad Goodwill locations as food collection points. With your help, this magnifies our ability to get food into the hands of the people who need it the most.”
Triad Goodwill and the Out of the Garden Project will hold their inaugural Fresh Mobile Market on Tuesday, October 12 at the upper parking lot of Triad Goodwill’s home office at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro from 2:30PM – 4:00PM. Those interested in receiving food at the market will be asked to complete a brief questionnaire on site.
The organizations would like to invite local media partners and dignitaries to join them at 2:00PM for a small ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the partnership. If you would like to attend, please contact Marketing@triadgoodwill.org for more details.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
About Out of the Garden Project:
Out of the Garden Project is the largest independent food distribution organization in the Piedmont Triad. With a focus to ensure children and families have access to the food they need and a basic understanding of health and nutrition, Out of the Garden Project collects and distributes over 150,000 pounds of fresh produce, meats, bread, and shelf stable food each month through the Fresh Mobile Market and Operation Backpack programs. In 2020, Out of the Garden Project distributed over 6.1 million pounds of food.
