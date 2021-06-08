Triad Goodwill Welcomes Patti-Angela Maney Pearson to the Goodwill Family
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is thrilled to announce and welcome Patti-Angela Maney Pearson as the new Executive Assistant, supporting the president and CEO as well as the Senior Leadership Team (SLT), at the Triad Goodwill Home Office at 1235 S. Eugene, St. in Greensboro. Pearson will provide strategic support to the SLT team and management of the President’s office.
“Mrs. Pearson brings extensive experience to the president’s office. In her more than 20 years in the professional non-profit sector, she has demonstrated her skills in senior executive support, strategic analysis and execution, and planning at a very high level. I look forward to her insight and expertise as we grow forward as an organization,” says Chris Gorham, president and CEO of Triad Goodwill.
Pearson previously held the title of executive assistant to the CEO at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro. She holds a degree in Business Management and continues her education today to gain a higher understanding of business administration. She is a member of High Point Pony baseball and softball where she serves as a coach, volunteer, board member, and baseball commissioner. Pearson also serves as a volunteer and board member for the Amina Project in High Point, NC.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
