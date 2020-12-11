Triad Goodwill Selling Bulk Boxes of Housewares for $10 all December
GREENSBORO, NC - Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is excited to announce that during the month of December they will be selling bulk boxes of gently-used, donated housewares for only $10 (plus tax).
The bulk boxes are sized at 40” x 40” x 48” and contain pre-sorted donated housewares. The boxes will be filled with a mix of items which may include electronics, toys, appliances, decorations, and more. The boxes can weigh up to 200lbs and are wrapped and placed on pallets for customer pickup. This sale is a great opportunity for in-store and online resellers, bargain shoppers, and treasure hunters!
“We have been so lucky to have received a tremendous amount of houseware donations over the past 9 - months, and this sale is an opportunity to help move through our inventory, and provide our shoppers and re-sellers with a great deal on some quality finds” explains, Celeste MacMurdo, executive vice president of operations for Triad Goodwill.
Houseware boxes are available at select locations, and are sold “as is” – no returns, refunds, or exchanges after sale. Boxes can be loaded onto dock height trucks at 1235 S. Eugene Street (after purchase and as scheduled with employees). Boxes cannot be loaded or lifted onto non-dock height trucks. Triad Goodwill employees will not load / unbox materials into customer’s vehicles (unless assistance is required due to specific circumstances), though customers are welcome to load items themselves.
Locations where bulk boxes are available (while supplies last) for purchase are as follows:
11316 N. Main St., Archdale
3921 Battleground Ave, Greensboro
2246 NC HWY 86 N, Yanceyville
1064 E. Dixie Dr., Asheboro
598 Deerfield Trce, Mebane
1235 S. Eugene St., Greensboro
6625 NC HWY 135, Mayodan
5301 Samet Dr., High Point
954 J Golf House Rd.,Whitsett
1551 Freeway Dr., Reidsville
303 E. Arbor Lane, Eden
2012 N. Main St., High Point
For more details, visit TriadGoodwill.org/bulk, ask an employee, or call 336-275-9801.
For more details, visit TriadGoodwill.org/bulk, ask an employee, or call 336-275-9801.
Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work!
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
