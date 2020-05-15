Winston-Salem, NC, May 15, 2020 – Today, the Triad Food and Beverage Coalition, a program of the Winston-Salem Urban League, launches its essential worker and low-income resident feeding program. The effort, funded by a $10,000 grant from AT&T provides meals to essential workers and low-income residents while simultaneously providing a much-needed influx of cash to local restaurants.
The effort will partner with 7 local restaurants to provide 2,100 meals to essential workers and low-income residents over 7 weeks. The meals will be distributed by program partner, Love Out Loud.
Today’s meal service will be provided by Taste of the Triad owned by Sabrina Wingo. Wingo and her staff will deliver 150 meals to Morningstar Baptist Church (1400 Fitch St, Winston-Salem) at 1:25 pm and another 150 meals to the Winston Lake YMCA (901 Waterworks Rd, Winston-Salem) at 1:45 pm.
Sabrina Wingo, owner of Taste of the Triad remarked, “We have worked so hard to make Taste of the Triad a success. Closing our doors to address the pandemic has been tough. But this partnership allows us to provide an essential service while providing some cash to help bridge the financial gap.”
Algenon Cash, Director, Winston-Salem Urban League’s Triad Food and Beverage Coalition, said, “The COVID-19 crisis has made the work of the Triad Food and Beverage Coalition more important than ever. We are uniquely able to help the community by providing meals while supporting local restaurants that are in a time of need. This wouldn’t have been possible without AT&T’s partnership and support.”
Next Friday’s meal service will be provided by the Porch, owned by Clair Calvin.
###
About the Triad Food and Beverage Coalition
The Triad Food and Beverage Coalition is a program of the Winston-Salem Urban League, designed to promote a healthy food and beverage community by providing members with strategic programming, marketing assistance, operational support, and direct input on governmental affairs and administrative public policies that encourage regional economic growth.
About Winston-Salem Urban League
The Winston-Salem Urban League is a mission-driven non-profit organization focused on helping residents become financially secure and prepared to meet the demands of today’s job market through training, education, and job placement services. The agency provides comprehensive training and paid work experience program for over 300 seniors annually as well as the general public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.