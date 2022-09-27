SPLENDOR® BOTTLED MINERAL WATER LAUNCHING IN US MARKET
Ecuadorian Volcanic Water with Natural Colloidal Gold & Silver Begins Distribution in January
GREENSBORO, NC – SPLENDOR® Water, a unique new brand of bottled mineral water, will officially begin distribution January 2022 throughout the Southeastern United States. This volcanic, artesian water is sourced from La Maná, Ecuador and boasts an array of natural properties that promote optimal health, including naturally occurring minerals, electrolytes, and colloidal gold and silver.
North Carolina native Sara Couch leads the charge as Director of Growth & Operations alongside industry experts Collins Pugh (Director of US Business Development), formerly from the The Mountain Valley Spring Company (MVSC), and Collins's father, Breck Speed, former CEO of MVSC. A true family venture, Sara Couch also partners with her father David Couch, Founder and Owner of Summerfield Farms. One of North Carolina’s premier destinations and event venues, the Farm will serve as the brand’s first official retail partner, with events and activations in the works to bolster the launch.
“Summerfield Farms has always championed the importance of health, wellness, and respecting the earth - both in the way we approach sustainable farming and in determining our partnerships,” says David Couch. “When we decided to officially launch SPLENDOR® in the U.S., there was an undeniable synergy there, and we’re certain that our guests will respond with enthusiasm.”
The Couch family was introduced to the historic legacy of SPLENDOR® Water in 2013 while visiting family in Colombia, South America. Sourced from a natural aquifer, SPLENDOR® Water filters over centuries through basalt and lava from the Cotopaxi volcano, one of the world’s tallest active volcanoes, believed to be among the strongest energetic centers of the world due to its unique equatorial positioning. Local communities across South America have long touted the water for its powerful properties in improving overall health and energy levels, which the Couch family learned of after speaking with local doctors and healing practitioners and through extensive conversations with their SPLENDOR® counterparts in Ecuador.
The water’s historic prevalence came to light in the 1980s when scientist Guillermo Sotomayor discovered the water source alongside archaeological findings of over 300 ancient artifacts. One such artifact was a stone pyramid believed by ancient civilizations to be a “cosmic antenna” activated in areas of energetic significance. Coupled with testimonials of the water’s restorative properties, Sotomayor’s discoveries led him and his predecessors to study the water on a scientific level, uncovering its molecular structure, energy and unique qualities.
Another unique component of the product is its signature indigo blue bottle, which aids in preserving the water’s inherent properties. The bottles will be available in four sizes to accommodate customer preference: 1.5 liter, 1 liter, 750 milliliter, and 500 milliliter. As part of the company’s commitment to sustainability, SPLENDOR® Water will launch in 100% rPET plastic bottles made from recycled materials, as well as in two glass bottle presentations: 350ml and 750ml.
“A major priority at SPLENDOR® is to consciously approach the sustainability and overall environmental impact of our product and company, while preserving the pristine nature and unique properties of this historic water,” says Sara Couch. “In addition to using recycled plastic, we’re partnering with local organizations in Ecuador to institute a ‘Recycle & Return’ program to maximize the life cycle of our bottles and promote conscious behavior from our customers. We are committed to recovering and reusing at least 80% of our bottles.”
SPLENDOR® Water is a Smart Planet certified, a certification that is awarded to sustainable companies and products striving to create a wold where people and nature thrive in harmony by promoting the consercation of natural resources for present and future generations. SPLENDOR® is also a One Percent For The Planet member, which recognizes brands that contribute at least one percent of their annual sales to environmental causes.
SPLENDOR® Water plans to take a tiered approach to growth and distribution. The bottled water will be launched at select retailers throughout the Southeastern US, with plans to expand nationwide. The company will also launch with a direct-to-consumer division, with cases available to purchase on their website at splendorwater.com.
