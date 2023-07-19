Triad Development Company Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Large Residential Development Site in High Point, NC
Greensboro, NC – July 19, 2023 - CBRE|Triad was pleased to have represented LeoTerra Development in its purchase of 75+/- acres of land off Old Mill Rd. in High Point, NC for $5,700,000. The company intends to develop a 300-lot single family home & town home subdivision on the site.
The site is located close to the intersection of Old Mill Rd. and Skeet Club Rd. in the thriving northwest submarket of High Point. Leoterra currently has four other communities under development or in planning stages in High Point.
“LeoTerra Development continues to focus on prime locations for future development sites,” said Brian Craven, vice president at CBRE|Triad. “They are bullish on the Triad market and not only understand the current demand for housing, but remain aware of future growth trends.”
LeoTerra is a land development company serving the Southeast. The company has developed over 5,000 single-family residential lots and over 400,000 square feet of Class A Self-Storage Facilities. In addition, it offers third party development and construction services.
CBRE|Triad’s Craven and Richard Mossman represented the buyer in the transaction. Michael Waldrop with Waldrop Properties, LLC represented the seller.
About CBRE|Triad
CBRE|Triad is a CBRE affiliate office serving the Triad Region. The firm assists real estate owners, investors and occupiers by offering strategic advice and execution for property leasing and sales; property, facilities and project management; corporate services; debt and equity financing; investment management; valuation and appraisal; research and investment strategy; and consulting. The local office closed more than $634 million in sales and leasing transactions in 2022. For more information about the Triad office, visit our website, www.cbre.com/triad.
About CBRE Group, Inc.
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.
