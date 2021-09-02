Triad Business Bank promotes Leah Price to President of Commercial Banking and expands role of current President of Commercial Real Estate Robert Gray
GREENSBORO, NC (September 2, 2021) — Triad Business Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Leah Price to President of Commercial Banking. Previously serving as the High Point Market President at Triad Business Bank, Price will now direct the bank’s commercial sales team. Price joins Robert Gray, President of Commercial Real Estate Lending, to lead the bank's lending team.
In addition to her commitment to community service and involvement in the Triad, Price brings more than 30 years of experience in both financial planning and commercial banking to the Triad Business Bank executive leadership team. Prior to joining Triad Business Bank in January 2020, Price worked in a variety of capacities with banking institutions, including BB&T and SunTrust Bank.
Gray, whose role has been expanded to include the strategic planning and implementation of annual goals, joined Triad Business Bank in April 2021. His leadership of his team is helping the bank expand its focus on the commercial real estate needs of businesses in the Triad.
Leah Price shared, “I am delighted to join a leadership team focused on serving the banking needs of businesses in our community and to be a part of such a phenomenal team of bankers.”
###
About Triad Business Bank
With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink: TBBC) focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visitwww.triadbusinessbank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.