GREENSBORO, NC (April 28, 2021) – Triad Business Bank has expanded its commercial lending business with the addition of Robert Gray as President of Commercial Real Estate Lending and Chad Davis as Senior Commercial Real Estate Lender. Gray and Davis bring over 30 years of combined local commercial lending experience, as well as significant community involvement in a variety of organizations, to the Triad Business Bank team.
Gray and Davis, both originally from the Triad, join Triad Business Bank after years spent in the market with various community and regional banks where Gray has successfully led teams of commercial lenders, serving as Triad Market President for both community and regional banks for the last twelve years. Davis has also been in commercial lending in various capacities over the past 15 years, serving in the Relationship Manager role, as well as underwriting and portfolio management in Greensboro and throughout the triad. Both are reuniting with several members of the bank’s management team where they worked closely together as a part of NewBridge Bank.
About Triad Business Bank
With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink: TBBC) focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com
