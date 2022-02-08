GREENSBORO, NC (February 7, 2022) — After two years in business, Triad Business Bank continues growth in the Triad by expanding its leadership team with the appointment of Barry Holmes and Matt Parsells to the role of Market President in the Winston-Salem and Greensboro markets, respectively. Holmes and Parsells will serve alongside Leah Price, current Triad Business Bank President of Commercial Banking and High Point Market President.
The Bank’s top two lenders in 2021, Holmes and Parsells will continue to be commercial lending resources in their current roles as Senior Commercial Bankers. They will also lead the effort to expand in their respective markets, establish and manage Local Advisory Boards, coordinate volunteer efforts in the community, and provide support reviewing the sponsorship opportunities available in the community.
An industry veteran, Holmes brings more than 22 years of commercial lending and banking experience in the Triad to the leadership team. Holmes received his undergraduate degree at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, followed by a master’s degree from East Carolina University. Holmes has been in the Triad market since 2000, participating as a member of High Point Rotary Club, the William H. Andrews/Housing Authority of Winston-Salem Scholarship Committee, and as a board member of the Better Business Bureau of Greater Northwest North Carolina. Holmes is actively serving on the Finance Committee for Clemmons Presbyterian Church.
A Greensboro native, Parsells earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting at Limestone College and a Master of Accounting at Gardner-Webb University. Parsells joined the Triad Business Bank team in January 2020 after accumulating over a decade of commercial lending and banking experience in the Triad. Parsells has been an active member of the Crescent Rotary Club Foundation, Inc., for two years and participates in various other local non-profit events to support the community.
“An experienced and trustworthy leadership team is instrumental to fulfilling our goal of serving the long-term needs of the businesses in our community,” says Robin Hager, Triad Business Bank President and Chief Operating Officer. “Barry and Matt embody the Bank’s commitment to public service, and we are proud to have such qualified individuals overseeing each market.”
About Triad Business Bank
With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad
Business Bank (OTC Pink: TBBC) focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses
and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high
level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information,
visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.
