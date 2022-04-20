Triad Business Bank Appoints Market President to cover Randolph and Davidson County
Jed Orman will assume new leadership responsibilities in these markets
GREENSBORO, NC (April 20, 2022) — Triad Business Bank announces the promotion of Jed Orman to the position of Market President of the Randolph and Davidson County markets. Orman’s promotion allows the bank to continue its goal of bringing local leadership back to the area who have a vested interest in the success of the Triad. He will join the team of other market presidents under the leadership of Leah Price, current Triad Business Bank President of Commercial Banking and High Point Market President.
As a Senior Commercial Banker with Triad Business Bank, Orman has focused on assisting local businesses with their banking needs, and he will continue to lead the commercial banking efforts in these respective markets. He will also assume the role to plan strategic initiatives, create and oversee Local Advisory Boards, coordinate community involvement projects, and evaluate local sponsorship opportunities.
A banking industry veteran, Orman has collected more than 15 years of experience since receiving a bachelor’s degree in economics from The University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He continued to earn his MBA from East Carolina University and graduated from the North Carolina Bankers Association School of Banking. From the beginning of his banking career, he has held various positions within different financial institutions located in the Triad.
“Serving the community that I reside in is important to me from a professional and civic perspective. I am excited for the opportunity that being the Market President will provide to expand in both areas,” Orman shared. As a Davidson County resident, he is active in the Thomasville Rotary Club, J. Smith Young YMCA, and Davidson-Davie Community College Foundation. He also previously served as a member of the North Carolina Young Bankers Council, United Way of Davidson County, and Novant Health Foundation Board.
“Jed has been an integral part of the success of Triad Business Bank to date. With his focus on the needs of local businesses, he has been an example of our model to provide big bank expertise while providing community bank service. I am excited to support Jed as he will be a valuable addition to our leadership team,” said Robin Hager, President and Chief Operating Officer of Triad Business Bank.
###
About Triad Business Bank
With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink: TBBC) focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visitwww.triadbusinessbank.com.
