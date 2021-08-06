GREENSBORO, NC (August 4, 2021) —Triad Business Bank continues to build its commercial lending business with the hiring of Tom Peters as Senior Commercial Real Estate Lender. In addition to his extensive record of community involvement within the Triad, Peters also brings more than 35 years of local and regional commercial lending experience to the emerging Triad Business Bank CRE department.
“We’re thrilled to have someone of Tom’s caliber join Triad Business Bank, as we continue to add top talent to our growing organization,” said Robert Gray, President of Commercial Real Estate. “Tom is widely viewed as one of the best Commercial Real Estate lenders in the Triad market and has an excellent track record with real estate investors.”
Following his graduation from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Peters immediately began cultivating knowledge and experience in the commercial real estate lending market. Throughout his career, he has accumulated and managed countless relationships in both commercial and residential real estate. Additionally, Peters has held a number of executive positions with multiple banking institutions over the years, including stints with SunTrust Bank, Bank of the Ozarks, and most recently, Allegacy Federal Credit Union.
“I’m beyond thrilled to join a team of veteran bankers that is acutely focused on serving the needs of local Triad businesses and positively impacting our communities,” says Peters.
###
About Triad Business Bank
With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com.
