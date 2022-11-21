Triad Business Bank Adds Industry Veteran to Commercial Banking Team
James Gouty joins the bank after nearly 35 years of serving the financial needs of various Triad communities
GREENSBORO, NC (November 21, 2022) — Triad Business Bank continues to expand its commercial banking team of local industry experts by hiring James Gouty as the Asheboro City Executive. Gouty will work closely with Randolph & Davidson County Market President, Jed Orman, to grow relationships with the community, focusing primarily on businesses within Asheboro and the surrounding areas.
“Having known James for more than a decade, I’m confident he will be an extraordinary asset to an already first-class commercial banking team,” says Leah Price, Triad Business Bank President of Commercial Banking. “Triad Business Bank is fortunate to have a commercial banking department full of experienced bankers who are passionate about improving & growing our community. James shares this passion and our vision of offering our commercial clients big bank expertise with community bank service.”
Soon after receiving his bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC, Gouty joined BB&T (now known as Truist) in 1986. He served as the BB&T Asheboro City Executive for 16 years, where he oversaw a period of tremendous growth of the bank’s deposit & loan portfolio. His knowledge of the Asheboro market will help Gouty continue to support growth in the local economy & business infrastructure. “I am excited to bring my abilities, market knowledge, and network to a local community bank that believes in building a bank with long-term relationships,” says Gouty.
Gouty’s involvement in the community goes well beyond his professional accomplishments. In addition to his service on the board of numerous area organizations & institutions, including Randolph Community College Board of Trustees, RCC Foundation, Asheboro Randolph YMCA, and the Randolph County NC Community Foundation, Gouty also serves as the Rotary District 7690 Foundation Chair. In recognition of his extensive community service, he was awarded the Randolph County Citizen of the Year Award by the Asheboro Randolph Chamber of Commerce in 2016.
“James’ continued commitment to serving his community—professionally & personally—underscores how valuable he is to everyone within the community,” continued Price. “I look forward to seeing his success help Triad Business Bank continue to fulfill our vision.”
###
About Triad Business Bank
With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink: TBBC) focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visitwww.triadbusinessbank.com.
