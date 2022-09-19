Triad-Based Beauty Brand Defies the Odds and Celebrates 55 Years in Business
High Point, NC | September 19, 2022 - “Thank you, thank you, thank you” is what Dudley brand leader Ursula Dudley Oglesby, president of High Point based Dudley Beauty Corp, LLC, wants to tell customers, employees and partners who have supported the global hair care and cosmetic company for over five decades. The brand will celebrate its 55th Anniversary September 25 & 26 at Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. With 65% of U.S. businesses failing after 10 years according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there’s plenty to be grateful for. Founded in 1967 by Oglesby’s parents Dr. Joe L. Dudley Sr. and Dr Eunice M. Dudley, Dudley’s offers over 300 professional and retail textured hair care and personal care cosmetics directly to consumers, cosmetologists, barbers and beauty schools nationally and internationally.
Even with businesses being hit hard during the pandemic, Dudley’s continues to prove that one of its superpowers is resilience. “The key is our ability to pivot quickly and to be creative. During the pandemic, we created a program for professional cosmetologists to earn money as well as we began selling hand sanitizer,” shares Oglesby.
Currently, a huge re-branding effort is underway that includes a new logo and new products. “We’re continuing to grow and expand in different areas,” states Oglesby who is on a mission to serve future generations, “Additionally we’ve started a new foundation called Dudley Beauty Cares Inc. which focuses on fostering entrepreneurship in the Black community.”
The two-day celebration is a power-packed weekend of education, motivation and fun that includes the 55th Anniversary Emerald Ball & Runway Show, educational classes for beauty professionals & students, yoga and more.
About Dudley Beauty Corp, LLC
In June 2008, Dr. Joe L. Dudley and Dr. Eunice M. Dudley restructured the Dudley conglomerate and turned over all day-to-day responsibilities to their daughter, Ursula Dudley Oglesby who began Dudley Beauty Corp, LLC. In partnership with the professional cosmetologist, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional products, educational opportunities and customer service.
