(Greensboro, NC) —It’s a good time to be an entrepreneur in Greensboro.
As Transform GSO expands into The Gateway building, tripling its downtown footprint, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce announces that Launch Greensboro, its entrepreneur initiative, will partner with the co-working space to dramatically increase support and services for area entrepreneurs.
Transform GSO currently occupies 11,000 square feet on West Lewis Street where it launched in 2015 as the city’s premier co-working space. With its expansion into The Gateway building next door, the company adds another 30,000 square feet of flexible office, meeting, and events space.
In this unique and collaborative environment, Launch Greensboro, whose many programs have helped multiple area start-ups with counsel and capital, brings its operational and programming expertise. The partnership creates a dynamic opportunity for the area’s early-stage and growing entrepreneurs who will find what they need to bring their ideas to life — inspiring, well-equipped office space, a network of like-minded entrepreneurs, and proven programs from Launch Greensboro.
For downtown developer and co-founder of Transform GSO, Andy Zimmerman, the partnership is particularly gratifying. “As an entrepreneur myself I have a soft spot for those who have a dream and want to go after it. This partnership puts all the pieces together. Incredible, inspiring workspace at The Gateway building combined with the fabulous programming and support from Launch Greensboro. It’s a big day for entrepreneurs and for downtown Greensboro.”
About Greensboro Chamber of Commerce
The largest business organization in the community serving more than 1,200 member businesses through programming designed to help them succeed and grow. A partner in the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, the Chamber also serves as Greensboro’s primary economic development organization, with special emphasis placed on community and entrepreneurial advancement through Action Greensboro and Launch Greensboro. https://greensboro.org/
About Launch Greensboro
Launch Greensboro accelerates growth for entrepreneurs starting businesses in the Greensboro/Triad area by providing education, mentoring and access to capital. https://launchgreensboro.com
About Transform GSO
Transform GSO is a shared workspace in downtown Greensboro designed to empower entrepreneurs, small businesses, and professionals with the resources they need to achieve their goals, all under one roof. https://transformgso.com/
