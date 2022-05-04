Tougher than a Mother: Triad moms shine in nontraditional jobs

This upcoming Sunday, May 8, 2022, is a nod to mothers, in all aspects. In this week’s edition of YES! Weekly, we highlight some local mothers who not only show us that they can handle motherhood but some of the toughest jobs around. The following ladies have dominated the industry in their male-dominated fields while taking care of their children, husbands, and homes.
The Ladies of Tattoo Therapy
Winston-Salem
Crystal Doss never dreamed that she’d own an all-women tattoo studio but she’s glad that she does.
“After COVID, we all kind of met and most of my guys decided they wanted to do other things or their own things, so I decided to do a studio with just all females,” she said. “We have the only all-female studio in Winston. I really didn’t expect it to be this big. I just knew that going into it, it was something that I thought would help women in general, especially in this predominantly male business. The ladies have been able to feel more comfortable along with being in business.”
Doss calls the experience phenomenal.
“I’m loving every second of it. Working with a group of girls, you got coworkers but you also have friends and you’ve got mentors. There’s always somebody that’s been there and done that,” she said.
The feedback from clients and other tattooists in the Triad has also been positive.
“A lot of our female clientele feel more comfortable,” Doss said. “I’ve heard nothing but great feedback from both males and females.”
While she’s not a tattoo artist herself, the owner of Tattoo Therapy, located at 300 Jonestown Road in Winston-Salem, wouldn’t trade any of her staff members, four tattooists and one piercer, who she now considers family.
“Most of us are mamas so it was an easy decision. We understand one another and we understand that our kids have needs, so we have to work around each other’s schedules and still play mom and whatever else,” Doss said. “We have to balance it all.”
Doss, who has two children of her own, said it was important for her staff to feel comfortable enough to express whatever needs they have as a mother. The majority of her staff are mothers to humans with the exception of a fur parent or two. Doss has a 21-year-old son enlisted in the Air Force and a 16-year-old daughter but considers her staff her children as well.
“I understand when they have to be off, have a sick child, or whatnot. I think they’re all my children, even though they’re grown.”
Heather Shaw, piercer and general manager at Tattoo Therapy, doesn’t mind the title.
“She’s definitely my second mother. Or probably the closest thing that I have to a mother,” she said.
Shaw grew up in foster care, not having a relationship with her birth mothers and aging out of her foster parents’ home at 19-years-old. She’s worked for Doss for the past six years.
“She’s basically my mom. Anything I need or any advice that I need, I call her. Any help I need with home projects, I call her,” Shaw explained. “She’s basically my first call for anything. That’s how I figured out she’s my number one ally.”
Shaw said that even though Doss is only four or six years older than her, she’s probably the best person she could have in her life.
“Getting this job was the best thing that could ever happen to me because it is not just a job. I actually have a network of people that I consider to be family.”
It’s an opportunity that Shaw is hoping to pay forward. She often finds herself mothering the staff at Tattoo Therapy, even though they are closer to her age.
“I guess that happens when you manage people sometimes,” she said. “If you’re a mom, that just comes out. It’s a very nurturing environment.”
Monique Austin of Smile Logistical Services
Greensboro
The plan was always for Monique Austin to dominate the logistics industry and she’s been working on doing that, from the bottom up, for the past 20 years.
Austin has made her bones in the logistics industry but has just recently put on the hat of a business owner in August 2021 when she started Smile Logistical Services. The trucking company focuses on moving commercial freight for different companies.
“I’ve been in logistics for almost 20 years. During that time I’ve worked in all different areas of logistics. Anywhere from driving all the way to up to warehouse management. I wanted to learn all aspects of the industry so that I could apply that and eventually open my own company,” she explained.
For Austin, the fact that most women, especially those of Black/Korean mixed descent, don’t own trucking companies was a personal challenge for her.
“I’m not afraid of a challenge. I think the challenge excites and motivates me. This is a white, male-driven field and I think my working in this industry has allowed me to see that there aren’t many people like me and I think there needs to be,” she said.
The divorced, single mother of two is preparing her 16-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter to work in the family business. She said they’ve been with her every step of the way in her business journey.
“My children clean the unit, they sweep the truck out, I’m teaching my daughter about payroll and bookkeeping. They are directly involved,” Austin said. “When I first got my truck they went with me to pick it up, we get them checked out, they help put the letters on the door, and they go with me to get everything registered and inspected. I want them to see it, learn it, learn from it, and teach me.”
Austin extends that same sense of teaching and instruction to her employees. She has a driver and subcontracts for dispatchers and other roles she needs to be filled. She said that she believes in the transfer of information because “we are only as strong as our weakest link.”
“I try to teach them as much about the industry as I know. At the same time that I am teaching them, they are teaching me. I believe that the job that I’m offering this person, is a stepping stone for them to go on to bigger and greater things,” Austin said. “I hope that from the experience they get from being with me, they will take the initiative to go off and work on their own instead of going and working for someone else. I definitely would love to influence or educate as many people as I can because it’s attainable, you just have to be disciplined.”
Austin said that the information freeway goes both ways and that drivers would in return relay information to her.
“I have not physically been in a truck and traveled over the road. So they are teaching me about road life, what happens to them, what obstacles they come across, what doohickey or what procedure would make their life on the road a little bit easier,” she explained. “Every day you learn something different. Some of those things are not in a book. You can’t look it up. Somebody has to physically go through something, learn, and adapt themselves in order to be able to educate you.”
With an undergrad degree in political science and two masters, one in business management and one in international business, it won’t be long before Austin grows her enterprise.
“My vision is to go from box trucks up to the commercial level (CDL) trucks and eventually I want to have an entire logistics enterprise. I want to do everything from dispatching, load planning, supplying and owning trucks, and eventually open my own trucking school.”
While Austin models and is active in at least five community service organizations, she’s coming up on a year of being in business and hopes to be able to work her business full-time by the first of the year.
“My slogan is if you’re tired of driving for the man, come drive for the woman.”
Shauna Greene and Anointed Cutz Barbershop
High Point
Shauna Greene is all about serving her community and she does it with her clippers in hand. If you ask her she’ll just say she’s happy to be a blessing to her community and if reciprocating the love.
“I simply love what I do and I’m honored to be able to be a blessing to so many people in the community as well as I’m grateful the community is able to be a blessing to me because without them I wouldn’t have what I have and I wouldn’t be able to do what I do,” she said.
Greene’s journey barbershop journey began because she was looking for something that would allow her the freedom she needed as a single parent and to operate her mime ministry. She began to “check out” the hairlines of young boys and men.
“I would say ‘I could do this.’ Next thing you know, I went and got some trimmers/clippers and started shaping people up started messing up some head on the side,” Greene said, laughing.
In 2011, she enrolled in barber school, and in she just hit nine years in the only female-owned barbershop in High Point, Anointed Cutz Barbershop, located at 2716 Westchester Drive.
While Greene may be a mother to a 20-year-old daughter and grandmother to a fur baby, she takes on a “mothering” role for many children in the community.
“I have a lot of kids that I cut and I am sort of a mother figure to them. I show up at schools, I go to birthday parties, and I show up at graduations,” she said. “I’m more than a barber. I’m like an auntie or a big sister. I’m a lot too many different people.”
To her employees, she’s more of a big sister and to her colleagues at other shops, she’s well-respected.
“To my employees, I’m more of a big sister. Someone who they can look up to,” she explained. “Some of these shop owners have been in business much longer than me. It just goes to show it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been in business. People know what I stand for and people know what I have to offer. I don’t play games in the barbershop. I’m here to render a service, I’m here to give you a service. I am the same person in the shop as I am out of the shop. Professional all day, every day. That’s how I roll.”
Greene said that she loves what she does and said that giving back to the community is part of her job.
“We bring the community into us by offering them a service and then we’re hoping and praying that they’ll go out and tell others about Anointed Cutz and what we have to offer. It’s also good when you can go out into the community and they see you outside of the barbershop,” she explained. “It causes them to respect you more like ‘hey, that’s my barber.’ I go to basketball games and football games. I show up. I do sponsorships for some of my kids. All of that.”
She’s also started a nonprofit, Ronald’s Village, for young boys between the ages of 10 and 18 years old in an effort to continue reaching out. It’s designed to “provide an environment to help guide young men by teaching them how to make informed and responsible decisions in their youth and early adulthood years,” according to the website’s mission statement.
“I love what I do. My goal is to do whatever it takes to keep them off the streets. Trying to bridge the gap between the world, home, and what we have to offer.”
Just like these women, we salute all the women in the Triad who work diligently to conquer motherhood, not just wear the T-shirt.
Happy Mother’s Day.
