Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Welcomes Two New Partners in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC – Nationally ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) welcomes Addison Maille, JD, CPA, and Sunshine Cappara, CPA, to partnership within the firm.
“This new class of partners truly embodies CRI’s foundational principles of tailored client service, respect for all, and unyielding integrity, which to us, are assets as valuable as their extensive subject matter expertise, leadership capabilities, and dedication to the profession,” stated Bill Carr, CRI chairman and managing partner. “I think I speak for all leadership when I say that we are incredibly proud of each of these new partners for reaching this major career milestone. They are a much-appreciated addition to the future-focused and results-driven firm we are continuously building and our clients of tomorrow, as well as our profession, are in good hands with this group.”
New Partners from High Point, North Carolina
Addison Maille, JD, CPA, works with business owners and their families to help them grow their business, minimize the tax impact of their current operations, and assist them in planning for the future transition of their businesses in the most tax-efficient manner. With his strong legal background, Addison retains a deep knowledge of trust administration and estate planning. His ability to problem-solve coupled with unmatched communication provides his clients with an elite level of success.
Sunshine Cappara, CPA, works with business owners in industries such as manufacturing and distribution, not-for-profit, and construction. She also specializes in employee benefit plan audits as well as providing accounting and tax services. Sunshine’s clients enjoy working with her because she works closely with them to provide innovative solutions and create an organized plan that encompasses their needs.
About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC
CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.
