Morris joins the School of Health Sciences faculty with nearly 30 years of nursing experience including significant experience in nursing education at N.C. colleges and universities.
MARCH 3, 2021 — Tiffany Morris has joined the faculty in the Elon University School of Health Sciences as the inaugural chair of the Department of Nursing as the university prepares to welcome its first nursing students this fall.
Morris comes to Elon from N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C., where she has been serving as clinical assistant professor and interim assistant dean. She brings to Elon nearly 30 years of nursing experience including significant experience in nursing education with earlier roles at Winston-Salem State University and Rockingham Community College.
This fall, the first students will enter the four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at Elon that will allow them to satisfy all of their Elon core requirements while completing all nursing prerequisites and the 65-hour nursing curriculum. Additionally, Elon has created the selective merit-based Nursing Scholars Program for undergraduates pursuing the four-year nursing degree. Students who are selected for the scholars program will spend their time at Elon working closely with faculty mentors exploring the many opportunities within the field of nursing and identifying ways to advance health equity in local and global communities.
The Department of Nursing will also be home to a 16-month accelerated BSN program for those who have already earned a bachelor’s degree in another field. The accelerated BSN program is for those who have already earned a bachelor’s degree in another field of study. During the intensive 16-month program, students will complete the 65-credit-hour nursing curriculum while also completing 540 clinical hours.
Both programs will prepare students to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination to become a licensed registered nurse.
Plans call for Elon’s Department of Nursing to have at least 12 faculty members by year four, with faculty added as more students join the program. The university expects to have about 50 students admitted to the program each year, which would mean more than 300 nursing students at Elon by fall 2024. The new nursing programs will effectively more than double the School of Health Sciences.
Morris received her BSN from the University of Virginia, a master of science degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix, a master’s of science in education from Capella University and a doctorate of nursing practice from Grand Canyon University. Her doctoral work focused on end-of-life care as a health disparity among African Americans, complementing her work to promote health and wellness within underserved communities.
After serving as director of nursing for Morehead Memorial Hospital Long-Term Care, Morris joined the faculty at Winston-Salem State University in 2007. She began serving as director of nursing programs at Rockingham Community College from 2008 and was named dean of the health and public safety programs at the college in 2012. In 2014 she joined the faculty at N.C. A&T State University and has served as clinical assistant professor and interim assistant dean since 2015.
Morris started her new role at Elon on Monday, March 1.
