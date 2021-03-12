GREENSBORO, N.C. — Charles Aris Executive Search is proud to welcome Tiffany Barr as the new administrative assistant. In this position, Barr will work directly with the office manager to provide administrative support to all Charles Aris team members.
Barr brings with her more than seven years of administrative and customer support experience. Before joining the firm, she developed her professional skills as an IRS representative at Bank of America in addition to spending time at TRC Staffing and a local manufacturing facility. Barr earned her associate’s degree in business administration with a concentration in human resource management from Guilford Technical Community College in 2020.
She’s already enjoying her time getting to know Charles Aris teammates and is excited to apply her skills to her new role at the firm.
“I felt a warm welcome before my official first day at Charles Aris, and that energy and support has only strengthened as the days have continued,” Barr said. “I have seen where my skills have been encouraged, and the company culture of doing what is right matches that of my own personal mantra.”
Office manager Julie Vaughn is looking forward to working alongside Barr to assist the firm in accomplishing its goals and advancing its initiatives.
“We are thrilled Tiffany has joined our firm and look forward to welcoming her to the Charles Aris family as the newest member of our administrative team,” Vaughn said. “Her cumulative experience in her prior positions makes her the right fit for this position.”
To learn more about Charles Aris Executive Search and the firm’s recruiting capabilities, call (336) 378-1818 or visitCharlesAris.com.
