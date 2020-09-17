Benefitting United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Efforts to End Poverty, Sept. 18
Greensboro, NC (September 17, 2020) – Giving back to the communities they call home is a core value for Tidal Wave Auto Spa. Tidal Wave’s 12th Annual Charity Day will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 and will benefit United Way of Greater Greensboro.
“We chose to focus our 12th annual Charity Day on United Way of Greater Greensboro for the third year in a row because we know their efforts to end poverty are working. We are looking forward to another successful year raising dollars and awareness for United Way,” said Jennifer Rogers, Marketing Manager for Tidal Wave Auto Spa.
United Way of Greater Greensboro is kicking off its 98th annual campaign this month. Prior to the pandemic, there were more than 57,000 people in greater Greensboro living in poverty, making community member support more important than ever before.
Tidal Wave donates proceeds from all sales made each Charity Day to a charity or non-profit in the local community. Across all its locations in the Midwest and Southeast, a total of $500,000 has been raised from Charity Day donations alone.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa of Greensboro is located at 3745 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410 and is open from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
##
Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s wave of success began in 2004 and is headquartered in downtown Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is one of the fastest growing car wash chains in the country and is a recognized leader in the industry with 52 locations across 8 states and 18 currently under construction. Locations span the southeast including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Texas. In the Midwest, there are locations in Missouri and Kansas.
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children, lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.