Three Triad-area companies win ethics award from Better Business Bureau®
May 24, 2022 – Greensboro, NC – Better Business Bureau (BBB®) congratulates three Triad-area businesses for winning a 2022 Torch Awards for Ethics SM:
- Xtern Software – Greensboro (2-25 employees)
- ’58 Foundations of North Carolina – Thomasville (26- 75 employees)
- Tar Heel Basement Systems – Winston-Salem (76 + employees)
The Torch Awards for Ethics is the most prestigious honor BBB can present to a business. Being a recipient indicates the business not only believes in the high standards of honesty, integrity and transparency promoted by BBB, but also consistently acts on them and continuously integrates them into its daily practices.
“The Torch Awards for Ethics is not a popularity contest. An independent panel of judges reviews each nominee and evaluates the company’s demonstrated commitment to business practices that build trust with employees, customers and vendors in the marketplace. The winners exemplify TRUST in the community,” said Brad Huffstetler, Executive Director of the BBB Education Foundation of Central & Northwest NC.
A three-judge panel evaluated the businesses on the four criteria to determine which ones best exemplify TRUST in the community. The criteria are:
- Character: As CEO, President, Owner or Executive Director your leadership character sets the tone for your entire organization. As a leader, explain how you behave intentionally and communicate with your leadership team, employees, customers and stakeholders in a way that is consistent with your beliefs.
- Culture: Illustrate how your organization works toward a culture of trust through clarity of purpose, empowering employees and opportunities for growth.
- Customers: Give examples of internal practices your organization uses to build better customer relationships.
- Community: Display organizational programs, contribution and activities that return value to and support your community.
In choosing Xtern Software as a 2022 Torch Award winner, one judge wrote, "Xtern Software has provided real-life examples of its high standards and ethics to customer satisfaction like driving two hours, out-of-state weekly just to check on a customer. For this category, Xtern Software has also demonstrated its sense of community involvement, by teaching computer literacy courses to the under-represented; thus setting a most trustworthy barometer."
Judges picked ’58 Foundations as a winner in part for all the ways the company visually demonstrates its transparent business best practices. “Their badge system offers evidence of recognized commendation, which speaks volumes. The feedback posters support their adherence to ethical standards.”
Two of Tar Heel Basement’s practices made them a winner in the judges’ eyes. “What resonated with me was their thorough training and weekly meetings that prove loyalty to the company and their culture to protect, repair, and improve their customer's most valuable asset - their homes. Mostly, however, their adopted philosophy of Extreme Ownership creates core ideals that benefit the community.”
The finalists this year are:
- Jewelers Mark – Whitsett (2-25 employees)
- Reid Fabricators – Hudson (2-25 employees)
- Carmine’s Import Service – Kernersville (2-25 employees)
- Brod Disability Law - Greensboro (2-25 employees)
- Church Childcare Center, Inc – Walkertown (26- 75 employees)
The three winning businesses can now compete in the International Torch Awards for Ethics.
ABOUT BBB: For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2020, people turned to BBB more than 220 million times for BBB Business Profiles on 6.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
