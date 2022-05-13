Piedmont Triad Commercial Real Estate Women (PTCREW) Expands CREW Network ‘CRE Pledge for Action’ to Advance Women and DEI in Commercial Real Estate to the Piedmont Triad Area
Three Piedmont Triad Companies Have Signed the Pledge and Urge Others to Join More Than 90 Progressive-Minded Leaders Committed to the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Initiative Globally
Greensboro, North Carolina - May 12, 2022 – Piedmont Triad Commercial Real Estate Women (PTCREW) is joining with CREW Network’s global CRE Pledge for Action to expand an industry-first, CEO-driven initiative designed to advance women, and elevate actions that encourage greater diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. The global initiative was launched in September 2021 and has already seen more than 90 CEOs from leading CRE companies make a commitment.
“The PTCREW chapter is proud to support our global organization in this important initiative. We are confident the CRE Pledge for Action will bring greater opportunities for women in the workplace, while creating more productive, balanced and cohesive teams at commercial real estate companies,” said PTCREW President Kim Cameron. “CEOs understand they must be proactive and act quickly to address this fundamental workplace issue. By signing on, these progressive business leaders are pledging to act and hold themselves and their employees responsible for implementing initiatives that advance women and DEI.”
Representing the Piedmont Triad, CEOs from Brookfield Properties, CBRE and North Carolina A&T Real Estate Foundation have already joined the CREW Network Pledge for Action. Interested company CEOs may join by signing on here.
At its upcoming June 1st meeting, PTCREW members and guests will explore how to build more inclusive teams with Corentus Chief Solutions Officer, Kimberley Lewis Parsons. Kimberley, a highly sought-after team and executive coach, will lead the group in learning and overcoming barriers to building inclusive teams. More information about the June session can be found here.
A growing body of research reveals that stronger business outcomes directly correlate with diverse teams and inclusive workplaces. However, commercial real estate, an industry serving many diverse populations, has a workforce that remains predominately male and white. According to CREW Network, the leading producer of research on gender and diversity in commercial real estate, very little progress has been made in the past five years.
The 2020 CREW Network Benchmark Study: Gender and Diversity in Commercial Real Estate, conducted in partnership with the MIT Center for Real Estate, found that:
- Women earn 10% less than men in base salaries and 56% less in commission and bonuses annually
- Women occupy 37% of the industry
- Women hold just 9% of C-suite positions
- Only 16% of CRE workplaces have 25% or more staff that are from diverse backgrounds
Understanding these disparities and the lack of progress for women and all forms of diversity in commercial real estate, CREW Network is asking pledge signatories to act, and in turn, improve performance, drive growth and enhance employee engagement. The pledge supports the advancement of women and other individuals in underrepresented groups including but not limited to race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, ability, religion, and age. Each signatory has committed to adopt the following six goals:
- Partner with CREW Network to support our mission to transform the industry by advancing women and begin your efforts now to make change.
- Close the compensation gap in our industry by conducting a pay equity study in your company.
- Increase inclusion in your company through senior executive sponsorship of women and/or other individuals in underrepresented groups within the company.
- Advance women to your company’s top roles to achieve gender diversity in leadership.
- Increase diversity in your company and in the industry through intentional recruiting and hiring of individuals from diverse backgrounds.
- Implement accountability strategies in your company to measure progress
About PTCREW
Piedmont Triad Commercial Real Estate Women (PTCREW)) is the leading organization for senior-level executive women and men in the Piedmont Triad commercial real estate industry. PTCREW is part of CREW Network, the industry’s premier business organization, which is transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. CREW Network’s membership of 12,000 professionals in more than 75 major global markets represents all aspects of commercial real estate—providing members with direct access to real estate professionals across all geographies and disciplines. Learn more at PTCREW website and by following the chapter on LinkedIn and Instagram.
