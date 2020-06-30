Cycle Your City, DeBeen Espresso, and The Butcher’s Block will be part of Link Apartments® Innovation Quarter across from Bailey Park
Three retail tenants have signed space at Link Apartments® Innovation Quarter, adding more options to Winston-Salem’s exciting Innovation Quarter neighborhood.
Cycle Your City, DeBeen Espresso, and The Butcher’s Block are all small, independently owned businesses that will enhance the live/work/play Innovation Quarter neighborhood. Cindy Christopher, principal/broker at Christopher Commercial, represented building owner Grubb Properties in the transactions.
Cycle Your City is a bicycle accessory and repair shop that has been in Winston-Salem since 2015. They signed a lease for a 1,280-square-foot space.
DeBeen Espresso will serve coffee, gelato, and baked goods, and will occupy a 1,363-square-foot space. This is their second location, with the original in High Point. Debbie Maier, owner of DeBeen Espresso, said, “We are super excited to announce our expansion into Winston-Salem! Through coffee, our vegan bakery, and gelato, we look forward to bringing radiant energy to the awesome community in downtown and Innovation Quarter.”
The Butcher’s Block serves high-quality meats and fresh seafood at affordable prices, along with other local North Carolina products. This will be their second location, and they will occupy a 3,840-square-foot space. “My vision has been to expand to a city that offered community living with a growing population that will appreciate quality meat and seafood as well as a unique shopping experience. Winston-Salem was that place!” said Eric Everhart, owner of The Butcher’s Block.
“We are proud to lease to these independent businesses that will support the workers and visitors of Innovation Quarter, as well as our Link Apartments® Innovation Quarter residents,” said Dave Mester, vice president of commercial at Grubb Properties. “Each of these businesses fits perfectly with our goal of enhancing the community we are proud to be a part of.”
Link Apartments® Innovation Quarter offers 344 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments adjacent to Bailey Park. The property features a street-level cycle center, a rooftop terrace looking over Bailey Park, a saltwater pool with aqua deck and gas grills, pet spa, and a 24/7 club-quality fitness center with yoga studio.
“As the Innovation Quarter continues to grow in residents, workers, learners and visitors, more retail offerings add to the vibrancy of what’s happening in this part of downtown Winston-Salem,” said Graydon Pleasants, head of development for the Innovation Quarter. “Grubb Properties has been a wonderful development partner and we are excited to welcome these unique small businesses to our community.”
In Winston-Salem, Grubb Properties also owns Link Apartments® Brookstown and the future Link Apartments® 4th Street, which is currently under construction. The Link Apartments® brand connects residents to amenity-rich homes and environments near employers, universities, restaurants, retailers, and greenways.
