HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 1, 2021 – Three High Point University faculty members were honored at the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year with distinguished awards. The winners were recognized during a faculty meeting and were given a $5,000 award.
TOP PHOTO: Dr. Kim Titus, assistant professor of computer science in the Webb School of Engineering, pictured center, was recognized with the Extraordinary Leadership Award. Pictured left is Dr. Angela Bauer, vice president for academic affairs, and pictured right is Dr. Daniel Erb, provost.
HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein commissioned the establishment of these three annual faculty awards in 2018: Extraordinary Leadership Award, Innovation and Creativity Teaching Award, and Spirit of High Point University Award.
Extraordinary Leadership Award
The Extraordinary Leadership Award was presented to Dr. Kim Titus, assistant professor of computer science. This award recognizes a High Point University faculty member who has distinguished himself or herself through providing extraordinary leadership contributions that advance the excellence of the university. Extraordinary leadership contributions may be evidenced through innovative programs, university service, scholarly work and creative expression.
“Dr. Titus’ seemingly endless energy and commitment to advancing the excellence of High Point University is remarkable,” said Dr. Angela Bauer, vice president of academic affairs. “She should be applauded for her work and viewed as an inspiration, not just for women in STEM fields, but for all of us.”
Titus teaches courses in introductory computer programming, advanced programming with data structures, programming for data analytics and web development. She chairs HPU’s Information Technology Advisory Committee. She holds a Bachelor of Science in physics, a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics and a doctorate in experimental solid-state physics. Titus began teaching as an adjunct in physics in 2005, then joined the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science full time in 2007. She became of member of the Department of Computer Science within the Webb School of Engineering in the fall of 2018.
“I’m overwhelmed with gratefulness,” said Titus. “It is such an honor to serve alongside such fabulous colleagues and students within the Department of Computer Science, the Webb School of Engineering and the rest of the HPU community. It’s exciting to play a part in the growth of programs within the School of Engineering and to see more women pursuing degrees such as computer science."
Innovation and Creativity in Teaching Award
Dr. Scott MacLeod, associate professor of voice and director of vocal studies, was presented with the Innovation and Creativity Teaching Award. This award recognizes an individual who exhibits traits and characteristics such as the creation of a unique body of research using divergent thinking, imagination and risk-taking. This person models innovation in the classroom by putting curiosity, problem solving, critical thinking, deep understanding and creative brainstorming at the center of the course curriculum and classroom practice.
In response to the global pandemic last year, MacLeod developed and implemented a plan to teach outside, under a tent with an electric keyboard, with everyone wearing masks and social distancing. He created a complex schedule for delivering outdoor music lessons for both vocal majors and non-music major lessons.
“Dr. MacLeod not only teaches a full load but also prepares and presents musicals and operas,” said Bauer. “He is also a practicing classical baritone soloist and sings regional opera and classical concerts throughout the states and abroad. He invites HPU vocal students to audition for opportunities such as the N.C. Opera Chorus, where they earn their way to that stage with professional soloists from all over the world. That experience allows our students to dream about their own goals. He has made it clear to each of them that their life choices are their choices. They get to choose. This growth mindset and innovative thinking were praised over and over again by his colleagues.”
MacLeod provides individual voice training, teaches opera and musical theatre techniques, and serves as music director for HPU opera and musical theatre productions. He also serves as chorus master for North Carolina Opera. He holds degrees from Northwestern University, Florida State University and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
“My colleagues and students are incredible,” said MacLeod. “It is a joy to work with such creative and inspiring minds. I’m grateful to all who nominated and selected me for this award, and I’m grateful for High Point University’s unwavering support for arts and innovation."
Spirit of High Point University Award
The Spirit of High Point University award was presented to Dr. Daniel Hall, associate professor of economics and interim dean of the Phillips School of Business. This award is intended for a faculty member who exemplifies and aligns his or her value and belief system in accordance with the United Methodist Church and the university community and is an active member and leader who demonstrates Christian values and beliefs exemplified through devotion, witness and instruction. This faculty member leads by example and encourages colleagues and students to have a deeper understanding and expression of his or her faith found in Jesus Christ.
“One of his most recent contributions of significance is bringing business analytics to the Phillips School of Business,” said Bauer. “As he takes the helm as dean, he plans to continue to develop analytics in their curriculum. This is well-deserved recognition of his service to our students, our campus and the greater High Point community.”
Hall, who joined HPU in 2010, teaches microeconomics and environmental economics. He is the chair of the Department of Economics for the Earl N. Phillips School of Business. He has several research projects in progress and presents regularly at conferences. He also serves as the advisor to the Civitan Club on campus. Hall earned his doctorate and his Master of Arts in economics at Georgia State University and his bachelor’s degree in economics at Georgia College and State University.
“Since 2010, I have witnessed the Spirit of High Point University in many faculty, staff and students,” says Hall. “I’ve built a house with Provost Dr. Daniel Erb, was trained to teach Service Learning by Dr. Rev. Joseph Blosser, who was the first to earn this award (his wife, Dr. Allie Blosser, thesecond), and was granted innovative Think BIG faculty awards with academic leaders I now get to serve with. In advising the Civitan and Circle K student service clubs, I have met some of the most amazing students. Needless to say, I’m honored, humbled and will continue in love for the HPU family!
