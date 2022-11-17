Three Creative Companies Won A Share of $50,000 At CCE'S Velocity Demo Day 2022
Winston-Salem, NC (November 16, 2022) -Three creative companies have won a share of $50,000 of seed stage loans after participating in the Center for Creative Economy’s Velocity Creative Business Accelerator.
This year, in the organization’s seventh annual velocity creative accelerator, 12 creative entrepreneurs completed a 10-week training which matched them with industry-specific mentors to help master business basics, solidify their positioning and refine their pitches to investors. The top three teams were awarded $25,000, $15,000, and $10,000, respectively.
Taking the top prize of $25,000 in a seed-stage loan was Hot Route Analytics, a Charlotte, North Carolina based startup providing small college teams with user-friendly tools to better prepare for their next opponent and gain an advantage using analytics and data to understand their opponent’s next move. Winston Starts president, Stan Parker, also invited Hot Route Analytics founder, Adonis Abdullah, to participate in their eight-week Explore Program, a startup incubator that provides office space and support services to entrepreneurs. Abdullah also received $2,500 of in-kind social media marketing services from Daryl Shaw of Royalty Marketing.
Guipil Publishing House, a Winston-Salem company received the second-place award of $15,000. Guipil Publishing House helps Latino women who are aspiring authors to create a positive impact in their lives and communities by crafting and publishing a book. Founders, Rebeca Segebre and Victor Aparicio, were also invited to join the Winston Starts Explore Program and received a consultation package for $500 from SightSource to further develop their website.
Receiving the third-place award of $10,000, was Guild Glass. A Winston-Salem startup providing a full-service production glass house offering stock, customizable stock, and fully custom products made from 100% recycled glass. Winston Starts also extended an invitation to join the Explore Program to Guild Glass founders, Michelle Portman and Rebeccah Byer.
Scholarships and other awards presented to Velocity teams are listed below:
SightSource Technology Awards
Cipher-Lytics
Fifth App
Guipil Publishing House
Kilpatrick Townsend Legal Award
The Black Aesthetic
House of Gertrud
Black Creative Universe
Royalty Marketing Social Media Award
Hot Route Analytics
The Black Aesthetic
Winston Starts - Explore Award
Hot Route Analytics
Fifth App
NC Black Creatives/Black Creative Universe
Guipil Publishing House
Guild Glass
2022 Velocity Scholarship Sponsors
Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts
UNC-Wilmington, Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Forsyth Tech Community College Foundation
This year 72 startups from 10 states and 19 countries applied for acceptance to participate in this year’s accelerator. Of the 12 companies chosen for the program, 67% are run by women entrepreneurs and 42% are founded by people of color.
In addition to the three top winners mentioned above, these are the other creative teams from this year’s Velocity cohort:
- The Black Aesthetic (High Point, NC): Offers Black owned luxury home decor brands a gathering space that supports the growth of Black creative businesses.
- Blessed Inspiration (High Point, NC): A small calming space that soothes the senses and rejuvenates the spirit through massage, facials, and body products with quality natural ingredients.
- Cipher-Lytics (Atlanta, GA): Helping small property investors speed up the research process in their local areas by providing a one-stop-shop for collecting data from multiple sources in one dashboard.
- Fifth App (Malmo, Sweden): An app which gamifies fashion design, allowing amateur fashionistas to design their own garments and get feedback from established brands and influencers.
- House of Gertrud (Winston-Salem, NC): An artist studio, shop and gathering place situated in Winston-Salem’s West-End. Guests are invited to unwind in this immersive throwback experience, where they’ll discover quirky artful goods, vintage finds and mellow creative workshops.
- LBI Backstage Pass (Asheville, NC): A digital network that engages and inspires women thought leaders, industry disruptors, and business activists to collectively forge a kinder, more equitable world, together.
- Matte Box Studios (Winston-Salem, NC): A purpose-built soundstage, modern production offices, and highly skilled local crew located in the heart of North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad.
- Black Creative Universe (Wilmington, NC): Providing access, resources, and education to aspiring Black filmmakers, industry professionals, and content creators, through networking events, and workshops.
- Red House Concerts (Rural Hall, NC): A home studio that facilitates the creation of original music and podcasts.
Center for Creative Economy- CCE’s programs provide inception stage business training to strengthen and expand the capacity for creatives and artists to launch sustainable companies. Our customized education and mentorship programs fulfill our mission to Launch, Grow, and Accelerate creative entrepreneurs, and businesses. Since its inception in 2016, CCE’s creative accelerator has launched 70 companies, with 80% still in business. The companies have earned $14 million in revenue, raised $21 million in investments, and created 289 jobs.
