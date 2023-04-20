Thomasville Farmers Market begins Saturday, April 22
Thomasville — The Thomasville Farmers Market opens for the season Saturday, April 22 and will continue until Saturday, September 23. Operation times are from 8am until 12pm. The market is located at 21 E. Guilford St. (under the water tower in Pace Park). A parking lot is adjacent to the market.
Opening Day activities include the Master Gardeners teaching patrons how to plant a bean (while supplies last) and Line Dancing in the Park with Curtis Yates. Cost to participate in the dance class from 10am-12pm is $7 per person.
Opening Day vendors are as follows:
1. Flowerhouse Farm
2. Cridlebaugh Farm
3. Dilks Greenhouse
4. Klymer Ridge Farm
5. Backyard Greenhouse
6. Bethel Church: Bake Sale
7. Flatbed Farms
8. H&A Farms
9. Rierson Farms
10. JT's Southern Kitchen
11. Shay Long Crafts
12. Alice Coleman Fabric Bowls
Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, pastries, jams, breads, flowers, crafts and other items will be available for purchase. All products are grown, baked or made by vendors.
Vendor maps will be available. Be sure to grab one as some vendor locations have changed. Additional vendors will be at the market throughout the season.
Consider supporting the marketing by becoming a ‘Friend’ of it or a corporate sponsor.
# # #
The Thomasville Farmers Market is a 100% PRODUCERS' only market, which means that the people who sell the product are the ones who grew, raised or produced the produce you are buying. The market is limited to certified growers who live within Davidson County or the surrounding counties of Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph or Rowan counties. All new vendors are subject to inspection and certification by Davidson County Cooperative Extension.
