STEEL HANDS BREWING GROUNDBREAKING
Steel Hands Brewing is excited to expand into Greensboro, North Carolina. A groundbreaking was hosted on Friday, October 15, at 11 am to announce the expansion of a new location at 1918 and 1920 West Gate City Blvd in Greensboro.
The nearly $4M dollar investment, located adjacent to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, will occupy ~28,000 square feet. It will feature a custom-designed taproom with a wood fired pizza oven kitchen, a 20-barrel production brew house with 12,000-barrel/year capacity, stage for live music, retail area, event space, sunken beer garden and outdoor gathering space for the community to enjoy.
The expansion will invest in the Gate City Corridor through economic stimulus, creation of jobs, community outreach and distribution across North Carolina.
The brewery will be producing quality craft beers that will be kegged and canned for North Carolina distribution and sales in the taproom as well as bringing in our established craft beer brands from the Cayce, South Carolina production facility. The new brewery is currently under construction with a planned opening date to be announced soon.
* Photos courtesy Facebook page
