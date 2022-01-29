Greensboro, NC — On February 12, 2022, the hit musical production Encounter will make its Barn Dinner Theatre debut.Written, scored, and performed by national recording artist, Walter Johnson, Encounter lays bare one of the most tryingtimes in his life. This story, that many will relate to, is one of managing the effects of mid-life crises, loss, love, anddestigmatizing mental health and advocates therapy.
Walter Johnson is a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, and magna cum laude graduate of North Carolina A&T StateUniversity with a degree in Music/Vocal Performance. This national recording artist has been featured on EdwinHawkins music and has even braved the stage at the famous Amateur Night on Showtime at the Apollo. Otherrecorded work includes collaborations with gospel legends Daryl Coley and John P. Kee.
In this latest addition to his body of work, Encounter, Johnson shares his personal testimony of tested faith and nearhopelessness. From tragedy to triumph, his latest addition to his body of work, Encounter, chronicles his life’s lowestmoments and the joy of overcoming with the help of the Savior.
The Barn Dinner Theatre franchise was conceived in the 1960s by Howard D. Wolfe and Conley Jones Sr., the creators ofthe dinner theatre concept. The Greensboro location, which opened in 1964, was among the first in a chain of 27dinner theatres with the same name. Two locations remain today: The Barn Dinner Theatre here in Greensboro, NC, andChaffin’s Barn Dinner Theatre in Nashville, TN. The Barn Dinner Theatre is celebrated as the oldest continuously runningdinner theatre in America! Each year, thousands of patrons come to Greensboro for dinnertainment. After guests enjoythe Barn's chef-prepared buffet, the magic stage descends and the professional entertainment begins!
Encounter will be presented both in person at the Barn Dinner Theatre and virtually. Tickets can be purchased bycalling the box office at 336-292-2211 or by emailing reservations@barndinner.com. For virtual access, visit https://tinyurl.com/encounter-2-12-22.
