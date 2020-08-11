“Always…Patsy Cline” is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963. The show is based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in l961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death.
ABOVE PHOTO: Ashley Pearson stars as Patsy Cline at Theatre Alliance/ Photo by Jenny Lawrence of Dancing Lemur Photography
The musical play, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy’ unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams and Walking After Midnight…27 songs in all. The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were consistently signed “Love ALWAYS… Patsy Cline”.
WHEN:
Thursday, August 13, at 8:00 pm
Friday, August 14, at 8:00 pm
Saturday, August 15, at 8:00 pm
sunday, August 16, at 8:00 pm
Wednesday, August 19 at 8:00 pm
Thursday, August 20, at 8:00 pm
Friday, August 21, at 8:00 pm
Saturday, August 22, at 4:00 pm
Saturday, August 22, at 8:00 pm
Sunday, August 23, at 8:00 pm
STARRING ASHLEY PEARSON and PEGGIE KAAN DULL
All performances will be outside at Theatre Alliance’s original venue: 1047 W Northwest Blvd, with free parking. Seating begins 30 minutes prior to showtime.
Running Time: Approximately two hours with intermission
Tickets: https://www.theatrealliance.ws/
WHO:
Directed by Jamie Lawson
Musical Direction by David Lane
Patsy Cline: Ashley Pearson
Louise Seger: Peggie Kaan Dull
Lawn Seating: Maximum 25 attendees ($25 per guest—must bring own chair, blanket, tent, umbrellas, etc)
Reservations via https://www.theatrealliance.ws/
Theatre Alliance Box Office (Inquiries Only): 336-723-7777
Notes about the summer shows:
* All performances will be held outdoors. Theatre Alliance patrons are responsible for any chairs or blankets, etc they want to use. (Blanket-sitters to the front, please.) Theatre Alliance is not responsible for items left behind by patrons. Guests will be asked to social distance from other attendees. Theatre Alliance staff will be glad to assist you in spacing.
* As the city is under a mask-wearing ordinance while in public places, audience members are required to wear masks during the performance to protect yourself and others!
* We may handle reservations slightly differently for each production.
* You may utilize unused SixPix from 2019/2020 for these performance. Or, you may donate your unused tickets from your 2019/2020 SixPix (no action required) and purchase tickets to these events.
* Concessions will be available to purchase.
* As we are outdoors in NC in the summer, rain and thunderstorms are very real possibilities. We will make performance decisions as quickly as possible. If we must cancel, we will try to accommodate you at another performance, but given the strict gathering guidelines, we cannot promise this. If we cannot work you into another performance, we will refund your purchase.
* Please be advised that our volunteers are working hard at staying healthy. We check their temperature before rehearsals and performances, and they aren’t allowed to participate if they have a fever or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. For the safety of our performers and other TA guests, if you are experiencing any fever or COVID-19 symptoms, please do not attend. We will gladly make every effort to reschedule you or give you a full refund.
* Restrooms will be monitored by Theatre Alliance volunteers, as they will need to be sanitized after each use.
PHYSICAL ADDRESS: Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd; Winston-Salem, NC
