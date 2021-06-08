All programs were filmed live in the Willingham Theater and then distributed to schools digitally
(Yadkinville, NC) – When faced with the venture of presenting their annual educational theatre program virtually, the Yadkin Arts Council stepped up to the plate in Spring of 2021 and tackled a challenge faced by many organizations this past year.
Using the new camera system installed back in 2020, paired with grant funding from the Clemmons Community Foundation (Wayne A. Shore Endowment Fund), the Yadkin Arts Council was able to fulfill their goal of presenting this program to the schools during a time when patrons were unable to visit their theater in person.
To say that the Yadkin Arts Council has been well supported during the last year is an understatement, and they credit their success to the local community, state, and schools for everything they do to support the missions of enriching lives through inspiring arts programming. In addition to the funding that they received from the Clemmons Foundation, the Yadkin Arts Council is also grateful for the financial support given by the Yadkin County School System, Duke Energy Carolinas, Sheetz, and the NC Arts Council for this project.
More about Page to Stage:
The idea of collaborating with Yadkin County Schools was pitched to school administrators who were excited about the opportunity. In early 2020 the Page to Stage program was launched. The concept featured taking a children’s book and presenting it as a stage play to Yadkin County elementary students in the Willingham Theater, while providing copies of each book to the school’s classrooms and libraries. In addition to presenting shows to the elementary schools, the Arts Council decided to increase the arts in education outreach by putting on a show for middle and high school students as well.
The shows presented this Spring included “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare'', and “The Day the Crayons Quit”. Both productions were directed by Associate Artistic Director Jessie Grant and the featured cast members were students from the Willingham Performing Arts Academy. The Yadkin Arts Council also presented the original historical musical, “Douglass/Dunbar”, which was written and directed by the Founding Artistic Director, Ron Stacker Thompson. Actors from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts as well as local community members were hired to participate in the performances.
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Willingham Performing Arts Academy
The Willingham Performing Arts Academy is located across the street from the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and is operated by the Yadkin Arts Council. WPAA is a creative team, an educational studio, with a mission is to expand hearts and minds on stage and off, and to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with our community through professional quality productions and training.
About the Willingham Theater
Opened in December 2012, the Willingham Theater, the centerpiece of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center,
is an architecturally beautiful and wonderfully intimate 193-seat performing arts theater.
*This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.*
