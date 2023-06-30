The Yadkin Arts Council hosts Opening Reception for annual Juried Art Show in the Welborn Gallery July 14, 2023
This year we celebrate the 12th Annual Yadkin Arts Council Juried Exhibition
(Yadkinville, NC) – This exhibition, to be featured collectively in the Welborn Gallery and Red Wall Gallery will feature over 60 artists this year and is a celebration of some of the finest creativity in North Carolina. Eligibility for entry is open to 2D and 3D Fine Art artists that are a minimum of 18 years of age and reside in North Carolina. $3,500 in combined prizes will be awarded to the best artists! Prizes include 1st Place, 2nd Place, 3rd Place, 6 Honorable Mentions, and a People’s Choice Award. Three jurors were selected this year to judge the competition to ensure a well balanced process. This panel includes photographer Owens Daniels, painter Sharon Grubbs, and sculptor Nicole Uzzell.
The exhibition will be on display July 14 – September 1, 2023. The reception will feature wine and beer, light hors d’oeuvres, an award ceremony, and a meet and greet with the artists. Admission is FREE and all are welcome to attend.
An invitation to participate in the People's Choice award will be available over Facebook starting July 17 and will run through July 31.
ABOUT OUR JURORS:
Owens Daniels
2019 Duke Energy Grant and Z Smith Reynolds Lead Artist for the Presence Absence Project awardee Owens Daniels is a visual artist/photographer, educator and the face behind ODP Art+Design bold, creative and innovative artwork that builds bridges, promotes cultural exchanges, and artistic endeavors between organizations, institutions and the diverse communities they serve.
Sharon Grubbs
Sharon Grubbs finds inspiration in people and places throughout North Carolina’s Piedmont region. Her paintings range from traditional rural landscapes and images of local farmers, representing the area’s strong agricultural roots, to works featuring members of the many ethnic groups who have introduced new cultures to the area, even as they become an integral part of it.
Nicole Uzzell
Nicole Uzzell was raised in New Jersey and moved to NC to attend UNC-Greensboro and Winston-Salem State University. She received a MFA in sculpture from Lesley University College of Art and Design in Cambridge, MA. Uzzell currently is a professor of Art at Salem College and Forsyth Technical Comm. College while teaching clay handbuilding at the Sawtooth School for Visual Art in Winston-Salem, NC. Uzzell lives and maintains an active studio practice at the base of Hanging Rock State Park in the foothills of Stokes Co., NC.
Additional Information:
Exhibit Runs: July 14 – September 1, 2023
Artist Opening Reception: July 14 at 5-7pm
Where: The Welborn Gallery & Red Wall Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
Additional information: https://www.yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery/
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to transform lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
