The Yadkin Arts Council Announces the 2022 Region #10 Artist Support Grant Winners
Fourteen artists from Region #10 receive total of over $13,000 in grant funding to support projects
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council who oversaw the Region #10 grantees for 2022’s Artist Support Grants announces 14 grant winners who all reside in Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, or Yadkin County. The Artist Support Grants were created to provide direct support to individual artists during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative funds professional and artistic development for emerging and established artists to enhance their skills and abilities to create work or to improve their business operations and capacity to bring their work to new audiences.
In order to apply for this grant, artists eligible represented either visual, craft, performing, traditional, or interdisciplinary art forms. In their applications, they had to demonstrate a commitment to spending a significant portion of their time on their work as artists. Each recipient received partial or full funding for new projects that take place between now and December 31, 2022 and funding ranged from $500-$1400.
2022 Artist Support Grant Recipients:
Elizabeth Bray Boles (Rockingham) – Build a portfolio of paintings featuring wedding receptions and venue portraits for clients who would like to memorialize special events.
Stephanie Carico (Stokes) – Further career as a craft artist by purchasing a laser engraving and cutting machine to help explore new crafts and learn a new skill set.
Gail Craddock (Rockingham) – Purchase a Slabroller, Clay, Glaze, and a used Kiln to help with ceramic work.
Leslie Fesperman (Surry) – Streamline rug weaving process with upgraded tools to help with time management as well as offer insight and research of the process to include in self-published books about hand weaving.
Kathyrn Gauldin (Rockingham) – Create more complex weaving and textile art through the use of new software while also joining a professional textile guild to help grow as an artist through continued education.
James D Mabe (Stokes) – Purchase supplies to build up a collection of works to exhibit and sell in order to become more established as an artist thus leading to a more stable financial status which will allow time to focus on being an author as well.
Grace Marcus (Rockingham) – Build a dynamic author website to help publicize their new novel as well as to help cover expenses to fund a book tour in the Northeast for next summer.
Zachary Blake McCraw (Stokes) – Develop art further through upgraded technology in order to grow as an artist and gain the ability to do larger scaled works.
Valerie Nieman (Rockingham) – Help support promotion of new novel "In the Lonely Backwater" through personal appearances at libraries, schools, bookstores, and festivals.
Bryan Rierson (Yadkin) – Present a public gallery exhibit of large scale photographs from recent collection "Handmade - Portraits of an Artist's Tools" featuring artisans and the tools they use for their craft.
Mary Ryan (Rockingham) – Create a series of paintings featuring local buildings around Rockingham County and the Triad depicting them with imagined murals that can then be used in gallery shows, on art prints, and for career promotional material.
Allen Sirois (Rockingham) – Hire and collaborate with a designer to revise their existing website with the goal of obtaining an agent or publisher for previously written and new novels.
Nicole Uzzell (Stokes) – Create a mould & deckles for large-scale paper sculptures which will expand studio practice into a traveling and learning experience with on-the-go paper workshops.
Rashaun Wilson (Rockingham) – Create paintings that display a timeline of portraits honoring iconic cultural figures to be displayed in conjunction with a video presentation of the production process and why each figure was chosen.
Additional Information:
What: NCAC Artist Support Grants for Region #10
Where: Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin Counties
Additional information: YadkinArts.org
About the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios. www.yadkinarts.org
About the North Carolina Arts Council
The North Carolina Arts Council builds on our state’s long standing love of the arts, leading the way to a more vibrant future. The Arts Council is an economic catalyst, fueling a thriving nonprofit creative sector that generates $2.12 billion in annual direct economic activity. The Arts Council also sustains diverse arts expression and traditions while investing in innovative approaches to art-making. The North Carolina Arts Council has proven to be a champion for youth by cultivating tomorrow’s creative citizens through arts education. www.NCArts.org
For More information About Other Arts Councils in this Region:
Caswell Council for the Arts
www.Caswellcouncilforthearts.wildapricot.org
Stokes County Arts Council
Surry Arts Council
Rockingham County Arts Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.