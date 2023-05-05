The Yadkin Arts Council Announces a Call for Art for their 2023 Juried Exhibition - Deadline to Apply is June 11, 2023
Featuring three Jurors this year: Owens Daniels, Sharon Grubss, and Nicole Uzzell
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council invites artists from all over the state of North Carolina to join in on the competition and participate in their 12th annual Yadkin Arts Council Juried Exhibition. This exhibit, to be featured collectively in the Welborn Gallery and Red Wall Gallery, serves as a celebration of some of the finest creativity in our region and brings a beautifully diverse exhibit to the Welborn Gallery each year. Eligibility for entry is open to 2D and 3D Fine Art artists that are a minimum of 18 years of age and reside in North Carolina. There will be $3,500 in combined prizes awarded to the best artists!
The deadline to apply is by midnight on June 11, 2o23 through the CaFÉ (Call for Entry and Application) website. This exhibition will be on display July 14 – September 1, 2023. An opening reception will take place on July 14 from 5-7pm and will feature wine and beer, light hors d’oeuvres, an award ceremony, and a meet and greet with the artists. Admission is FREE and all are welcome to attend.
An invitation to participate in the People's Choice award will be available over Facebook starting July 17 and will run through July 31.
For more information on regulations and how to apply, please visit: https://www.yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show/
MEET OUR JURORS:
Owens Daniels is a visual artist/photographer, educator and the face behind ODP Art+Design bold, creative and innovative artwork that builds bridges, promotes cultural exchanges, and artistic endeavors between organizations, institutions and the diverse communities they serve. He uses visual arts to express his interpretation of the world, and photography to open unexplored spaces between the subject and viewer, exposing them both to a world of opportunities and experiences.
Sharon Grubbs finds inspiration in people and places throughout North Carolina’s Piedmont region. Her paintings range from traditional rural landscapes and images of local farmers, representing the area’s strong agricultural roots, to works featuring members of the many ethnic groups who have introduced new cultures to the area, even as they become an integral part of it. Sharon believes that through scenes of familiar locales and moments from everyday life, the viewer can find renewed appreciation for aspects of their home communities.
Nicole Uzzell currently is a professor of Art at Salem College and Forsyth Technical Comm. College while teaching clay handbuilding at the Sawtooth School for Visual Art in Winston-Salem, NC. Experimentation and a mixture of humble materials, primarily paper, guide her contemporary sculptural forms. The craft techniques that she utilizes such as papermaking, basketry, sewing and macramé are reminiscent of the process involved in women's work which is a core interest of hers.
More about Our Jurors: https://www.yadkinarts.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023-Juror-Bios.docx.pdf
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Deadline to Apply: June 11, 2023 (by midnight)
Exhibit is On Display: July 14 – September 1, 2023
Artist Opening Reception: July 14 at 5-7pm
Where: Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, The Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
More information: www.yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show/
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, has a mission to transform the lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
About the Welborn Gallery
The Welborn Gallery is located just outside the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. We feature a variety of 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional works of art from local and regional artists alike. Prepare yourself to be transformed by the remarkable artwork featured here for every exhibit
