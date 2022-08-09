Greensboro, N.C. – The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will welcome the community to its 27th birthday celebration and open house on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 4:00pm-6:00pm.
Attendees will enjoy refreshments, agency tours and the chance to network with nonprofit professionals, corporate sponsors and other community members!
“The Women’s Resource Center is excited to be able to celebrate our 27th birthday with a community open house. Greensboro has a history of providing a wealth of services for our neighbors in need, and this event will offer an opportunity for everyone to network with our community partners, mingle with elected officials, and learn about the great programs offered at the WRC.”
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro, a local non-profit organization founded in 1995 to assist women in the community in acquiring the skills and education needed to support themselves and their families. The WRC serves over 9,000 women each year.
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit agency that promotes the self-reliance of women by assessing needs, providing services and acting as a gateway to community resources. In seeking solutions for unmet needs, the Women’s Resource Center provides strategic leadership through collaboration and partnerships within the community.
