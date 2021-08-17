WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.—Piedmont Opera has unveiled new logos for the company and updated branding for its youth outreach, The Winston-Salem Youth Chorus (WSYC). The WSYC will now be the Piedmont Youth Chorus. The new look reflects the group’s positive impact and strong presence in the Greater Triad community and comes three years after the chorus came under the Piedmont Opera umbrella.
The PYC’s new logo also reflects the strong relationship between the two organizations who have been strategically aligned for many years due to the shared vision, mission, and goals of the organizations.
Additional changes at the youth chorus include two staff members.
Patrick Schell will be the new artistic director. He replaces Dr. Sonja Sepulveda who recently retired after serving as the choir’s artistic director for seven years. Schell has taught music in both the public and private sectors for more than a decade in the greater Piedmont area and performs frequently in the Piedmont Opera chorus.
André Peele is the company’s new Education and Outreach Manager. This position, funded in part by the Winston-Salem Foundation, bridges the educational and community outreach of both Piedmont Opera and the Piedmont Youth Chorus. Peele has been an active voice teacher for students who range from kindergarten through college. He also performs regularly on the Piedmont Opera stage.
Live, in-person auditions for the PYC are on August 27, 2021, and September 10, 2021, from 6:00 PM -8:00 PM at Calvary Moravian Church (600 Holly Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27101.) Virtual auditions are on August 29, 2021, from 1:00 PM -3:00 PM and September 9, 2021, from 6:00 PM -8:00 PM. A meet and greet for the PYC will be held on August 29 from 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM at 636 Holly Ave, Winston-Salem, NC.
For more information, please call 336.703-0001 or visit PiedmontOpera.org.
