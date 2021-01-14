WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem Foundation welcomes Wendy H. Brenner to The Winston-Salem Foundation Committee, the Foundation’s primary governing body.
Brennerworked as a master’s level counseling psychologist, specializing in women’s issues and gerontology for more than 15 years. After leaving her field to raise a family, she committed to active community volunteerism. She has served on many nonprofit boards such as Second Harvest Food Bank, Piedmont Craftsmen, The Women’s Fund of Winston-Salem, and Jewish Life Advisory Board of Wake Forest University, as well as on the Appalachian University Summer Music Festival Advisory Board. Currently Brenner serves on the boards of Temple Emanuel and internationally on the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee.
The Foundation is most appreciative of the leadership of Linda Garrou who rotated off the Committee in December.
