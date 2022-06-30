The Winston-Salem Foundation Announces New Vice President, Development and Donor Services
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem Foundation welcomes (l-r), Sheila Virgil as its new Vice President, Development and Donor Services. Sheila will lead the development and donor services department and will provide the strategic vision and direction to all aspects of the Foundation’s work to engage charitable individuals, families, and organizations and connect them to opportunities to strengthen Forsyth County.
“We are thrilled to have Sheila joining our team,” said Foundation President LaTida Smith. “Her strengths in relationship building, collaboration, and leading effective teams, plus her commitment to racial equity and inclusion, were a perfect match for this critical role in our organization.”
Sheila has extensive experience in leading development programs in higher education and for other nonprofits, most recently at Wake Forest University’s School of Divinity, and previously at the Winston-Salem Symphony, Opera Omaha, the Omaha Performing Arts Society, and the Cleveland Orchestra.
Sheila is the immediate past chair of the Robinhood YMCA Board of Managers and plays flute in the Winston-Salem Civic Orchestra. She has also served on the boards of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and the Alumni Association of St. Johns College. Sheila attained her Master of Non-Profit Organizations from Case Western Reserve University and her Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts from St. John’s College (Annapolis).
The Winston-Salem Foundation strengthens Forsyth County by inspiring giving and linking resources to action. For more than 100 years, the Foundation has partnered with generous community members to build a better future by providing grants and scholarships to local nonprofits, students, and educators. The Foundation is also investing significant resources in advancing equity in education and building an inclusive economy to ensure that Winston-Salem can become a place where race no longer predicts life outcomes. The Foundation ended 2021 with more than $770 million in assets and almost $79 million in total grantmaking. Learn more at wsfoundation.org
