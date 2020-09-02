Guilford County, NC –The Volunteer Center of the Triad and the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium are partnering to host the 2020 Heart of the Community Awards Ceremony virtually Thursday, November 5th from 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm. Nominations are open for the following awards:
- Nonprofit of the Year
- Volunteer of the Year
- Emerging Youth Award
- COVID Hero(es)
- Nonprofit Volunteer Program of the Year
- Corporate Volunteer Award
- The Sharon Hoard Lifetime of Service Award
Award recipients of the Consortium Service Award and the Donna Newton Executive Director Scholarship will also be recognized at the awards ceremony.
The nomination forms can be found at: NOMINATE and
the form for Nonprofit of the Year can be found at: Nonprofit of the Year
Carley Swaim Walker, executive director of The Volunteer Center said, “The Heart of the Community Awards is an event we look forward to every year as it affords us the opportunity to celebrate volunteerism and nonprofits in our community yet this year it takes on a greater meaning. Our community needs to feel togetherness, we need something to look forward to and our volunteers and nonprofits have led the way during this pandemic and deserve all the celebration and accolades. And what greater way to make it a bigger, better, more celebratory event than to partner with the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium?”
“Responding to all the needs in our community takes individual volunteers, businesses and our nonprofits working in partnership. We are so happy to join with the Volunteer Center of the Triad to celebrate the great work done by each of these partners, and the way they come together to make Guilford County a better place to live.” Steve Hayes, director of Guilford Nonprofit Consortium
Sponsorship Opportunities are available. Learn more at: SPONSOR
A special thanks to our current sponsors: Lincoln Financial Group as our music sponsor, DMJ & Co., PLLC as our Nonprofit of the Year Sponsor, Inspira Agency and Broadcast2Go as scratch off sponsors and Griswold Home Care as a vendor sponsor.
The selected Nonprofit of the Year will receive a $1,000 donation from DMJ & Co., PLLC.
####
About The Volunteer Center:
The mission of The Volunteer Center is to strengthen our community by creating meaningful volunteer connections. We connect people, promote volunteerism, support nonprofits, and build partnerships. For more information about TVC, please visit www.volunteergso.org
About the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium:
The Guilford Nonprofit Consortium is a collaborative of nonprofit organizations, large and small, in Guilford County, North Carolina that fosters mutual assistance and support. The Consortium strives to reach these objectives by providing opportunities for education, collaboration, networking, and celebration.
