The Taste of Sweet Southern Success

“I call my business Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie because I’m Black, Southern, and French.”
That’s how Veneé Pawlowski explained the name of her popular work-from-home Greensboro pastry business when I interviewed her at her Carr Street residence. The kitchen, where she makes her acclaimed cinnamon rolls, bread pudding, and beignets, was only a couple of rooms away, but because of the pandemic (and her one-year-old daughter Amelia inside), we stayed on the porch.
I’ve known Veneé since she was 15 and would hang out with my friend and mentor Jim Clark’s daughter, Josie, in this same neighborhood in 1998. The girls loved my iguana, which seemed to enjoy being carried around College Hill on a leash, and was far more popular than I was. That’s one reason I refer to her by her first name throughout this article (the other is that, for some mutual friends, “Pawlowski” means her husband, with whom I share a first name).
One of Veneé’s idols is celebrity chef David Chang.
“He’s fantastic,” she said enthusiastically. “He has such an appreciation for and curiosity about the food he serves and has such fun with it. I’m trying to do that myself by investigating recipes and influences. I’ll take, say, my S’mores bread pudding and add marshmallow crème anglaise and Grand Marnier inside the custard. That creates layers of distinct flavors. I don’t just want to fulfill people’s craving for sweets; I want to transport them.”
Veneé’s life has undergone three major transformations since the beginning of 2020. She’s had Amelia. She is, like all of us, trying to survive a pandemic. And she’s working for herself.
These are all related.
Two years ago, she worked at other bakeries and made cakes and various other pastries on the side on weekends. “I have a background in French pastry as well as lots of wonderful Southern desserts that my grandma taught me how to make. I came up with Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie for my business card, as I’d had some weird stuff happen with business cards that had my name on them, which resulted in a couple of people calling me for things that were not baked goods. So that’s how that came about, just doing cakes on the side.”
Then came COVID-19.
“My husband Ian was craving cinnamon rolls and couldn’t get them from Machete, so he begged me to make some. Then somebody else, I forget who, asked me to sell them. I made them for maybe eight people one weekend and then 20 people the next and 50 the weekend after that. It just snowballed.”
Although her cinnamon rolls sold like crazy, she found herself wanting variety. “I started doing cakes per slice, little pies, puddings, and beignets. I thought it was only going to be an occasional thing and was surprised when demand grew every weekend. It becomes a problem with volume because I only have a home kitchen. I started prepping two, three, or even four days ahead and doing what I could on my schedule. But that schedule is dictated by my kid, and for all the plans I make, it’s kind of up to her if I’m going to get everything done. Don’t get me wrong, this was really exciting, but a challenge.”
Veneé originally planned to return to the country club she’d been working at before maternity leave. “But then COVID hit, and I didn’t want to work around anybody, especially with a new kid. It was great that I had benefits there, but I just wasn’t comfortable going back.”
But she and Ian needed to remain a two-income family, and despite all the challenges, she was having more fun than she could remember. “I was able to be creative and work by myself and be home with my kid, and it was getting more and more popular. And I was getting to experiment and see what worked and what didn’t, which helped me build a menu for what Black Magnolia is now. Besides looking at what was trending, I could look at things I’d made in the past for other restaurants, do mashups and see what sold and what tasted best.”
Her bread puddings were a bestseller when she was the pastry chef at Table 16, so she began doing them in her home kitchen, along with pies. “I expanded on the cinnamon rolls that everybody seemed to love. Every week they got better and better. I got my proofing times down, my systems fine-tuned, and I experimented with the fillings and even the types of cinnamon I used.”
Veneé explained that about 75% of cinnamon used in North America is Cassia Cinnamon, imported from Indonesia. Only about 25% is “True Cinnamon,” also known as “Ceylon Cinnamon,” from Sri Lanka (Ceylon is the older Western name for that island nation in the Indian Ocean).
“True Cinnamon has a much more complex and floral flavor, and I’ve been using it and have been experimenting with different vanillas. Then I started doing my fancy rolls, like the Bourbon Banoffee ones. I stuck to that one because I love bananas, coffee and bourbon, and I decided to combine them. Those are really popular, but I’m out of those, but I’ll give you a banana praline roll when you go.”
(She did, and it was heavenly.)
Her baking career began at Anna Mae’s Southern Bread Company and Maxie B’s. “I wanted to work at Loaf, but they never seemed to be hiring. But they had an opening for a barista, so I did that. And I met Julien Vicard, who was baking there, and who gave me a leg up, and took me with him when he went to Blue Margarita.”
There, she was in charge of the southern desserts, such as red velvet cakes and pecan pies. After that, she worked at Sweet Josephine’s in High Point, and then back in Greensboro at the Green Bean as a baker, and then was hired at Table 16, where she advanced from baker to pastry chef. “Then I was doing desserts for White and Wood when they first opened up.”
During the restaurant’s first year, she sold desserts to them as a wholesaler until they hired an in-house pastry chef. “I ended up becoming that in-house pastry chef after working there as a line cook and a garnisher.”
During her pregnancy, she worked part-time at the country club and was offered a full-time position with benefits.
“I was doing everything, from cinnamon rolls, biscuits, sticky buns, and dinner rolls, to the upscale plated deserts like orb cakes with mirror glazes.”
Veneé said the fine dining industry could present barriers to women and people of color, who often have to prove themselves and are sometimes seen as temporary fill-ins.
“It can be harder for us to break into this field and make a name for ourselves. I’ve not had a lot of negative experiences, but there have been a few where I got shoved out so somebody’s buddy could be the ‘real’ pastry chef.”
But, she said, Greensboro is better than a lot of places.
“I think we’re in a very good city that helps foster and creates environments for us, and that’s one of the reasons why what I’m doing is so popular. When people see you’re doing good and have a good product, they want to support you, but they also want to support Black businesses. I’ve heard some people get kind of huffy and sniff ‘why does it have to be a Black business,’ but that’s how it is with disenfranchisement and an uneven playing field. If there are two small businesses I like, and only one is Black-owned, that’s the one I’ll often choose to give my dollar to, and I don’t see that as being a bad thing.”
Customers can order Black Magnolia’s wares in four ways: by calling (336) 355-0592, emailing blackmagnoliagso@gmail.com, or ordering online at black-magnolia-southern-patisserie.square.site/ or facebook.com/blackmagnoliagso. Veneé asks that customers give her some notice. “If you want it for the weekend, try to order it as far in advance as possible, and a week or two ahead if it’s for an event. Otherwise, I should be able to turn it around in about 48 hours.”
