BOONE, NC — The Schaefer Center Presents performing arts series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, proudly announces its 2021-22 season. The academic year series offers students, faculty, staff and the community a diverse array of music, theatre and dance designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the campus and surrounding area. October and November feature two in-person events at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts: Broadway’s Tony-winning actor-writer Sarah Jones in a one-woman performance, An Evening with Sarah Jones, which offers a livestream option; and two of bluegrass music’s best, Yonder Mountain String Band and the Del McCoury Band, in a double-bill concert that also features a livestream option. A free virtual YouTube Live round-table discussion with award-winning author-artist Nora Krug, held in conjunction with App State’s Common Reading program, kicks off the season in September. The fall events are on sale now; tickets for the spring season (which welcomes Nobuntu, BalletX and Rosanne Cash) go on sale later in the year.
Seating for all events at the Schaefer Center is capped at 800 through December, and all tickets are general admission. Face coverings are required for students, faculty, staff and patrons, regardless of vaccination status.
Tickets for fall 2021 events are available at theschaefercenter.org, in person at the Schaefer Center box office (733 Rivers Street), or by calling 828-262-4046.
The APPlause! K-12 Performing Arts Series embarks on another all-virtual season. All events are free and open to families everywhere, with extended viewing periods available for all performances. Complementary educator workshops are available for select events. Advance registration for both is required at https://theschaefercenter.org/applause/.
The Schaefer Center Presents 2021-22 Season…
FALL TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
A Common Reading Conversation with Belonging Author Nora Krug
Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at 7pm
FREE YouTube livestream; no registration is required
Appalachian State University’s Common Reading Program Director Dr. Don Presnell and co-hosts Dr. Craig Fischer (English), Dr. Beverly Moser (Languages, Literatures & Cultures), and Dr. Thomas Pegelow Kaplan (Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies) discuss this year’s Common Reading selection, Belonging: A German Reckons with History and Home by author Nora Krug. This “ingenious reckoning with the past” (The New York Times) by award-winning artist Nora Krug investigates the hidden truths of her family’s wartime history in Nazi Germany.
For more information, visit https://commonreading.appstate.edu/.
Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at 7pm
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts plus livestream option
Called “a master of the genre” by The New York Times, Sarah Jones is a Tony Award-winning performer, writer, comedian and activist known for her multi-character, one-person shows, including Broadway hit Bridge & Tunnel, originally produced by Oscar® winner Meryl Streep, and the critically-acclaimed show Sell/Buy/Date. Jones recently launched Foment Productions, a social justice-focused entertainment company aligned with her progressive, intersectional activism. A documentary inspired by Sell/Buy/Date will be its first production. Helmed by Jones in her directorial debut, Sell/Buy/Date explores one of the most critical issues at the intersection of race, feminism, power and economics in our current cultural climate: the sex industry. The doc, executive produced by Rashida Jones and Meryl Streep, is a candid, witty and political yet personal take on the topic, particularly in our new pandemic reality.
Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 faculty/staff, $5 students, FREE for all App State students (ticket issued with proof of student I.D.)
Livestream: $15 per household
Yonder Mountain String Band and the Del McCoury Band
Sunday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 7pm
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
Yonder Mountain String Band has redefined bluegrass music, expanding the traditional acoustic genre beyond its previously established boundaries by steadily pushing the envelope into the realms of rock n’ roll and improvisation. The Del McCoury Band, fronted by the legendary McCoury, is the most awarded band in bluegrass history. The bands take the stage together for a one-night-only double-bill concert at the Schaefer Center.
Yonder Mountain String Band…
With their instrumental prowess and adventurous musical spirit, Yonder Mountain String Band were — and still are — a pioneering group in the emerging progressive bluegrass scene that now includes marquee acts like Billy Strings, Railroad Earth, Greensky Bluegrass and the Infamous Stringdusters. —Rolling Stone
The Del McCoury Band…
Even among the pantheon of music’s finest artists, Del McCoury stands alone. From the nascent
sound of bluegrass that charmed hardscrabble hillbilly honkytonks, rural schoolhouse stages, and the
crowning glory of the Grand Ole Opry, to the present-day culture-buzz of viral videos and digital streams, Del is the living link. … No surprise that contemporary, bluegrass-bred stars sang his praises; marquee names like Vince Gill and Alison Krauss (who first met Del at a bluegrass festival when she subbed for his missing fiddler). Yet, here too was rocker [Steve] Earle recording and touring with the group. Here was Phish jamming onstage with the boys. Here was the band on TV, or headlining rock clubs and college campuses; the can’t-miss appearances at country and jazz festivals. There was Del.
Tickets: $45 Adult, $40 Faculty/Staff, $25 Student
Livestream: $15 per household
SAVE THE DATES…
Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7pm
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
Philadelphia’s powerhouse contemporary-ballet company BalletX, led by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox, hits the stage with choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s The Little Prince. The full-length ballet performed to the original music of composer Peter Salem is inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless novella of adventure and enlightenment. Lopez Ochoa’s The Little Prince is a ballet for the whole family, sure to delight the imagination of children and adults alike.
Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Faculty/Staff, $10 Student
This presentation is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Office of Arts and Cultural Programs at Appalachian State University.
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7pm
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
Nobuntu, a female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe, has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro Jazz to Gospel. The ensemble’s concerts are performed with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as the Mbira (thumb piano) and organic, authentic dance movements.
Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Local Resident Discount (with proof of residence in Watauga, Ashe or Avery County), $10 Student
Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7pm
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
One of the country’s pre-eminent singer-songwriters, Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned four Grammy Awards and 12 nominations, as well as 21 Top 40 hits, including 11 chart-topping singles. She Remembers Everything—her latest release—is a poetic, lush, and soulful collection of songs that reckon with a flawed and intricate world. It follows her triple Grammy-winning 2014 album, The River & the Thread, and marks a return to more personal songwriting after a trio of albums that explored her southern roots and family heritage.
Tickets: $40 Adult, $35 Faculty/Staff, $25 Student
Tickets
Tickets are on sale now in person, via phone or online. A student discount is available for all shows when tickets are purchased at the box office. A faculty/staff discount for select shows is available when tickets are purchased over the phone or at the box office. A local resident discount with proof of residence in Watauga, Ashe or Avery counties for Nobuntu is available when tickets are purchased over the phone or at the box office. To purchase tickets, stop by the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Box Office, call 800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046, or visit http://theschaefercenter.org.
About “The Schaefer Center Presents”
“The Schaefer Center Presents” is a series offering campus and community audiences a diverse array of music, dance and theatre programming designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the Appalachian State University campus and surrounding area. By creating memorable performance experiences and related educational and outreach activities, the series promotes the power and excitement of the live performance experience; provides a "window on the world" through the artistry of nationally and internationally renowned artists; and showcases some of the finest artists of our nation and our region. Musical events range from symphony orchestra and chamber music performances to jazz, folk, traditional, international, and popular artists. Theatre productions run the gamut from serious drama to musical comedy. Dance performances offer an equally wide array of styles, from ballet to modern dance to international companies representing cultural traditions from around the world. For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org.
Thank You to Our Schaefer Center Presents Sponsors
Boone Tourism Development Authority, McDonald’s of Boone, Holiday Inn Boone, The Horton Hotel, Our State Magazine, High Country Radio, WDAV 89.9 FM, WFDD 88.5FM, WETS and WASU 90.5FM
Virtual APPlause! K-12 Performing Arts Series 2021
Study guides are available to download for each event.
ArtsPower Theatre on Demand presents From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler
Sept. 15, 2021-April 27, 2022
Recommended for Grades 2-7
Based on the beloved book From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler, this musical adventure follows two children who run away to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and find themselves working to solve an art-related mystery! Listen as Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler narrates the story of Claudia and Jamie Kincaid’s adventures in New York City in the 1960s.
Sonia De Los Santos: En Casa Con Sonia
Sept. 29, 2021-Oct. 27, 2021
Recommended for Grades K-3
Join Sonia from home! Sing along to her beloved songs, learn about the stories that inspire her music, and get to know the work of some of her favorite artists.
Reggie Harris: Music and the Underground Railroad
Oct. 27, 2021-Nov. 24, 2021
Recommended for Grades 6-12
The Underground Railroad is one of the most important chapters in American History. This engaging concert of songs, stories and narratives about slavery and the quest for freedom reveals the hope, power and eventually, the triumph that was accomplished by a network of multicultural allies. Music and the Underground Railroad provides an understanding of the secrets and passion of this powerful era and an understanding of the use of song to communicate information during this time in American history.
The Hero in You with Ellis Paul
Jan. 26, 2022-Feb. 23, 2022
Recommended for Grades K-6
Heroes change the world. They do something nobody else had the courage to do. Whether they discovered a way to harness electricity or invented a new flavor of ice cream, each of them started as a kid with a dream. Now they are heroes to us all. The Hero in You introduces kids to 13 real-life American heroes.
CONTRA-TIEMPO Activist Dance Theater
Feb. 23-March 23, 2022
Recommended for Grades K-12
CONTRA-TIEMPO is a bold, multilingual, Los Angeles-based dance company that creates electrifying, politically astute performance work that moves audiences to imagine what is possible. The company engages diverse audiences, cultivates dancer leaders, and centers stories not traditionally heard on the concert stage. Led by Artistic Director Ana Maria Alvarez, the company members are professional dancers, artists, immigrants, educators, activists, organizers, and movers of all types, living and working across Los Angeles and the country. In this performance, CONTRA-TIEMPO shares an excerpt of the evening-length collaborative work, “JoyUSJustUS,” a piece that lifts up joy as the ultimate expression of resistance.
Glenis Redmond: Telling Stories Through Poetry
March 30-April 27, 2022
Recommended for Grades 6-12
In Telling Stories, Glenis shares her origin story. She reads poems connected to her Carolina heritage as she uplifts people and places. She also honors teachers who ignited her poetic fire when she was in middle school. In this session, Glenis makes the case that poetry can strengthen a student’s voice. Glenis urges and implores that poetry is for all.
About APPlause!
Every season, affordable music, dance, film and theatre events are offered to students and their teachers from K-12 classrooms across the region. Students experience everything from high-energy acrobatics and Appalachian music to international dance and literary classics brought to life through theatrical productions. The performances are part of the APPlause! series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs. Featuring local, regional, and world-renowned professional artists, the mission of the program is to share university arts resources with the public, private, and homeschool network across our region. Study guide materials connect every performance to the classroom curriculum.
Thank You to Our APPlause! Sponsors
The APPlause! 2021-22 season has been generously supported by a grant from the JAMES G. HANES MEMORIAL FUND and individual support from Sue and Steve Chase.
