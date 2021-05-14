HIGH POINT, NC (May 14th, 2021) – The Salvation Army of High Pont awarded Paul Moore with the prestigious 2021 Volunteer of the Year Award.
“We are so pleased to give this award to Paul,” explains Captains Lars & Ingrid Ljungholm, Commanding Officers of The Salvation Army of High Point. “It was an easy nomination. The amount of work that Paul does for The Salvation Army is priceless and I have never in my life met a volunteer who works as hard.”
Paul Moore filled out a Salvation Army volunteer application last year during the pandemic as a special offering to help The Salvation continue serving others in a difficult time through his maintenance and repair skills. Paul works at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club several days every week, making repairs, building displays, and identifying areas in need of upgrades.
"The time and work that Paul has put into our facility is invaluable,” explains Amy Hudson, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point. “He has helped us make our space more comfortable, inviting and most importantly safer for our children. Recognizing him for sharing his time and talents doesn't adequately express our gratitude."
The Salvation Army of High Point celebrated Paul during their April Advisory Board meeting and presented him with a special plaque in appreciation of his outstanding commitment and service to The Salvation Army and the High Point Community!
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood
About The Boys & Girls Club
Boys & Girls Clubs annually serve 4 million young people through membership and community outreach. There are more than 4, 100 club facilities throughout the country and BGCA-Affiliated youth centers on U.S. Military installations worldwide. Clubs are community based and building centered; provide a safe, affordable place for youth during non-school hours and the summer; and clubs are led by paid, trained youth development professionals. In a Harris Interactive survey, 57% of Boys & Girls Club alumni said the Club “saved my life.” For more information, go to www.tsabgchp.org.
