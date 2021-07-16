“Doing the Most Good”
HIGH POINT, NC (July 16th, 2021) – The Salvation Army of High Point will close the remaining High Point Family Store location on July 31st, 2021.
After much prayer and consideration, The Salvation Army of High Point will close the 1501 South Main Street, High Point Family Store location at the end of July. The Salvation Army would like to thank the greater High Point community for your incredible generosity and meaningful donations over the last 21 years. Through your remarkable gifts and contributions of gently used clothing, home décor, and furniture, The Salvation Army has been able to help thousands of local families in times of need. While the Family Store will be closing, and no longer able to receive donations after July 23rd, The Salvation Army is blessed to work with so many wonderful partner agencies who can continue providing emergency clothing assistance to men, women, and children in need within the High Point community.
“We want to say thank you to all the donors, volunteers, employees and patrons who have supported our Family Store throughout the years,” explains Captains Lars & Ingrid Ljungholm, Commanding Officers for The Salvation Army of High Point. “The lives of countless people have been touched because of you. While closing the store was a difficult decision, your continued support through volunteering and monetary donations will allow us to continue being good stewards and help as many as possible, in the best way possible."
The Salvation Army will host a final store closing sale beginning next week. All merchandise, including clothing, home décor, and furniture (no exclusions) will be 50% off the marked price beginning Tuesday, July 20th.
The Salvation Army of High Point will continue to operate all other regular programming, including emergency rent and utility assistance, food and mobile food pantry, Center of Hope Family Shelter, William Booth Garden Apartments, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, weekly Worship Services and Church Programs.
For more information about The Salvation Army of High Point and our continued emergency services and community programs, please call 336-881-5400 or visit www.tsahighpoint.org.
###
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.