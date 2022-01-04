The Rise and Fall of the New Ziggy's:
ROOTS ROCK & RESENTMENT
(Originally Published October 18, 2015) Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem
Ziggy’s, Winston-Salem’s legendary live-music venue is dead. Killed, ironically, in the attempt to breathe life back into the party started on Baity Street by Jay Stephens, that attracted sold-out crowds and the nation’s biggest musical acts, and resurrect it downtown as part of revitalization efforts. Ambition, ego, and the scales of economic development all play a part in this murder drama.
Let’s start at the scene of the crime. Excitement grew downtown when the gray, industrial, warehouse-like structure on the corner of 9th and Trade streets was emblazoned with the original Ziggy’s frosty beer mug logo and “Roots Rock Reggae” motto. A boxy tavern with glass panel garage doors and a cement patio sits street level. The staircase to the side of the tavern leads down into a parking lot and the entrance to the stage and music hall which can accommodate more than 1000 ticket holders. Real estate developers, and owners of the lot, Hank Perkins and Drew Gerstmyer of East Coast Capital and 9th Street Properties, Inc. built the building to house the new Ziggy’s music park.
Stephens lacked any capital to work out the deal with the developers for the new Ziggy’s, allege his eventual investors Bradford McCauley and Charles Womack. Womack would control 51 percent interest in the new business, Ziggy’s Winston Inc., ultimately invested close to $500,000 in the venture. McCauley and Stephens split the other 49 percent. McCauley brought his marketing and business acumen to the venture. Stephens would be relied upon for his brand name and music industry connections. (Disclosure: Womack owns and publishes YES! Weekly and McCauley is an advertising sales representative at the paper.)
Stephens sold the original Ziggy’s in 2007, muscled off Baity Street by Wake Forest University expansion. He was promoting shows and looking for a new location for Ziggy’s in downtown Winston-Salem. A potential deal to open a new Ziggy’s on Liberty Street in the old Woolworth building never materialized. Then, Womack and McCauley put their backing behind Stephens to get a deal done.
In an article for the Winston-Salem Journal in 2010, Jason Thiel, president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, told the newspaper the plan for the new Ziggy’s on 9th and Trade streets were different from other attempted openings because Stephens has a contract with a group of investors, “They have a deal and it’s a go.”
Richard Emmet, then owner of The Garage, said in the same Winston-Salem Journal story, “It certainly is a great announcement for Winston-Salem and live music. Having a large venue in Winston-Salem will provide Winston with the visibility for larger acts that we haven’t had for a long time.” And, “Having investors from the outset makes it more realistic for a small entrepreneur.”
Stephens ultimately seemed to lack the disposition required of a minority partner. On February 28, 2016, Ziggy’s will shut down its downtown location, the culmination of dissension between owners and a strained relationship with the property owners, according to McCauley and Womack.
The re-opening of Ziggy’s in downtown was marred with problems, personal and financial, according to Womack and McCauley. Resentment between the partners started right away, according to many. Stephens was taking all the credit for the new Ziggy’s in the news and on social media. Womack recalls a different Stephens, who was all smiles and backslaps when they closed the deal with 9th Street Properties for the lot on Trade Street, introducing him as “the guy with the check.”
This wasn’t going to be the old Ziggy’s, but everyone anticipated Stephens could imbue the new spot downtown with some of the old Ziggy’s stardust. When the grand opening was delayed, Womack and McCauley said they postponed the opening to allow Stephens to recover from illness. In an article for the Winston-Salem Journal about the delay, McCauley and Womack said it wouldn’t feel right to open without their partner, “Without Jay, it’s not quite Ziggy’s,” McCauley said.
McCauley said in recent interviews for this story that the postponement was also caused from cost and construction overruns attributed to Stephens’ requests for certain features added to the stage. After spending almost $50,000 over a weekend, Stephens was told he would have to get approval for any other expenditures.
· · ·
The Ziggy’s of Baity Street lived in the hearts of Triad live music fans ever since it closed. The venerable white building, with wood-tiered acoustics and circus-tent atmosphere was the prestige gig for nationally recognized acts traveling through the southeastern United States. Stephens bought the old building as a young college graduate.
Confined to a wheelchair after a car accident broke his spine, Stephens used the insurance settlement to start Ziggy’s. Enlisting friends and family, he renovated the building, and added the wooden tiers that provided perfect sightlines to the stage from anywhere in the venue. The stage was topped with an awning which resembled a circus tent.
John “Crow” Adkins, 43, worked as a jack-of-all-trades at the original Ziggy’s. Coming out of the bathroom one night, Crow saw a drunk about to attack a bartender with a beer bottle, he said. He used a full-nelson wrestling grip to subdue the drunk and slammed his face onto a pool table. The grateful bartender took Crow into the office to meet Spencer Stephens, Jay’s brother, and Ziggy’s bar manager at the time. Spencer hired him on the spot. The first show Crow worked as a Ziggy’s employee starred the Ramones.
During the Baity Street years, Crow worked as security, bartender, and eventually began to book and promote his own events. He now hosts a weekly event at the new Ziggy’s tavern, called the Crow’s Nest, to showcase local talent.
“The room was warm,” said Crow, recalled of the original Ziggy’s, referring more to the feel than the actual temperature in the room. “The whole room was wood. The acoustics were great. Anywhere you stood in the room you could see the stage. The musicians could interact more with the crowd. It was a family atmosphere under the circus tent. Every show was like a family reunion.”
“That atmosphere didn’t carry over (to the new Ziggy’s.) It fell short. The room itself is cold,” he said, again speaking like a practitioner Feng Shui. “At the beginning we were excited. What we were expecting was a rustic House of Blues type of thing, but it has a corporate music feel.”
A Trade Street tattoo shop employee, who asked not to be named, remembers a Slayer show at the original Ziggy’s when he was 16 years old. He echoed Crow’s sentiment about the new location.
“I went with some friends to see Cannibal Corpse (at the new Ziggy’s,)” he said. “The show was good. There was a big crowd. They were busy as shit. But, it’s like any other venue, corporate and stuffy.”
The soulless air some felt inside the new Ziggy’s, in hindsight, could have indicated the lack of harmony among the trio of owners, “I just don’t think they got along,” said Crow. He theorized Stephens was accustomed to being the sole person in charge.
“Charles is a laid back guy,” Crow said. “I think he just wanted to see some good shows, drink some beer and have a good time. Jay is an alpha male. Brad likes things done his way too.”
“I think Jay felt they were not giving him the respect he got before. He’s not just the boss anymore. He has two other people he has to ask about.”
When the Greensboro News and Record profiled Stephens for an article about the success of Ziggy’s on Baity Street in 1998, he said, “The less I have to rely on people, the better off I feel. Freedom is an elusive feeling, and I don’t get to feel it that often.”
· · ·
When contacted, Stephens said he would not comment on anything to do with Charles Womack because he had “no respect for that guy.” Stephens also said he had filed a lawsuit against Womack. But, John Babcock of Wall Babcock LLP, who Stephens identified as his lawyer, said that claim was inaccurate. No lawsuit has been filed. A second call to Stephens to answer accusations made by Womack and McCauley was again met with a “no comment.”
In a letter dated November 13, 2015, Combs informed Jennifer H. Burnett of Clement Wheatley Attorneys at Law, representing Ziggy’s Winston LLC, that “Your understanding is correct, in that 9th Street Properties, LLC (“Landlord”) will not be negotiating a new lease with Ziggy’s Winston, Inc. (“Tenant”), Jay Stephens or Bradford McCauley or Charles Womack. The lease will end on February 28, 2016. At that time Landlord expects Tenant to vacate the premises.”
The letter went on, “Additionally, while the Landlord understands that your client is not happy leaving the premises on February 28th and has asked to stay longer, that is no excuse for attempting to damage the reputation of my client and specifically its principals, Drew Gerstmyer and Hank Perkins. An alleged freelance reporter has been contacting me and my client claiming that he is writing an article for the Yes Weekly (a circular Mr. Womack owns and for which Mr. McCauley works) about the lease termination of Ziggy’s. While reporters can certainly write about anything they want to, if your client decides to make any accusations regarding my client that are untrue and damaging to their character or business, we will respond accordingly.”
The letter ends with “By way of explanation of the events leading to this lease ending I will recite the following events. On January 20, 2015 I wrote a letter placing Ziggy’s Winston Inc. in default for among other things failing to pay rent and paying rent late. We gave them the option to get current and sign a new lease. Ziggy’s Winston did get current, but failed to sign a new lease.”
Employees at Ziggy’s said much of the tension between Stephens and the other two owners stemmed from a lack of communication. Both Stephens and McCauley were booking shows, sometimes on the same night without each other’s knowledge. When they established the company, Womack and McCauley said they had agreed to all be a part of putting together the shows, but Stephens would keep them out of the loop.
Stephens allegedly told the staff at Ziggy’s on at least one occasion that he was getting rid of Womack and McCauley, firing the entire staff and starting over with new people, according to employees who asked not to be named.
Womack and McCauley blame Stephens for the lease trouble. They claim Stephens told them he had spoken with the landlords and rent could be paid late in favor of paying advance booking fees for future shows. Womack and McCauley said they followed Stephens’ advice, to not pay the rent on time, even after the default letter on January 20 and after losing faith in his management of the venue, because, they said, he had a better relationship with the landlords.
Gerstmyer addressed these accusations by email, “If we told tenants it was ok to not pay rent we would not be in business much longer (and the banks with the loans may have an issue because they normally want their monthly payment). This December will be 48 months since rent commencement and I would be surprised if more than 12 months were actually on time,” he wrote. “I have emails from Brad in Jan. 2014 saying the late payments were due to things being ‘very lean’ at Ziggy’s. Texting and calling to collect a known monthly payment gets annoying after a while.”
Documents provided by Womack include a second default letter dated July 6, 2015. In this letter Combs writes, “Ziggy’s Winston, Inc. is currently in default of its lease with 9th Street Properties, LLC pursuant to the events of default stated in my January 20, 2015 letter. Landlord has continued to allow Lessee to remain in the premises despite these breaches due to the promise of entering into a new lease with additional terms. Despite some follow up in March, no further progress has been made on the new lease.”
Womack said he was surprised by the last paragraph in the letter which read, “If an agreement is not reached with Ziggy’s Winston Inc. then the landlord will offer the new lease first to Jay Stephens Jr. and if it is not accepted in 5 days or if he waives this option then the option for a new lease will be offered to Bradford McCauley and Charles Womack.”
“The letter states that the agreement would first be negotiated with Ziggy’s Winston, Inc. and the current extension until February was negotiated with ZWI. The Nov. 13 letter references this timeline and that the new lease ended the need to negotiate with any of the individuals,” Gerstmyer wrote in an email. “We were told by both sides, alternating for months, that one side was buying the other out (among other things) so that complicated things as well.”
Ziggy’s Winston Inc was able to fight off default by modifying their current lease, which included paying the rent in advance through February 2016, according to Womack. A month after signing the modified lease on July 23, Womack transferred a majority of Stephens’ duties to a professional booking agency, Moore Music of Virginia Beach. “We suggest you use this time thru (sic) Feb. to step away and get the help you need,” Womack wrote to Stephens via email. “You have a lot going on with your new corporation Ziggy’s Party, Inc and the new venues I understand you are opening. You will retain your 24.5 % ownership of ZWI until your buyout request occurs.”
In an October 27 email, Stephens appears to be corresponding with a booking agency, “As far as the 2 (sic) Ziggy’s, I will resume booking them in December as I will take back the leases independent of my current partners as of March 1, 2016. The lawsuit I filed against them has me bound to work with the status of Ziggy’s Winston Inc. until Feb. 28, 2016. My new company Ziggy’s Party Inc has now been formed and will resume booking many clubs and PAC’s from now on.”
Again, no evidence suggesting a lawsuit has been filed by Stephens against either Womack or McCauley. And, the letter from the attorney for 9th Street Properties would seem to contradict Stephens’ claims of taking over Ziggy’s in March 2016.
· · ·
“In the past we have had some other high-profile, large restaurant, locations that have gone out of business and it has created some acute concern for downtown stakeholders,” Jason Thiel, president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, said. “I have tried to be calming in these conversations and assure folks that our downtown is on a positive trajectory.”
“What we have seen in the past, is that if the building has the infrastructure in place and does not require major funding to get open for the business, the landlord is usually going to have folks interested in the building for the same use.”
Ziggy’s was supposed to be the dot on the exclamation point for nightlife and live music entertainment illuminating the nights for those looking north on Trade Street. Instead, the legacy Jay Stephens built and the building he helped design to house the spirit of the original Ziggy’s, will be laid to rest in February 2016. Until another ambitious entrepreneur moves in, the building will serve as a mausoleum for the failed hopes of investors and developers in Winston-Salem’s entertainment district.
“Very frustrating and there were high hopes,” wrote Gerstmyer, in his email. “The ultimate goal is to have the building book live music shows of all types that help to build the neighborhood, community, and Winston-Salem.”
