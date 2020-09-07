“Ladies and Gentlemen, Start Your Engines !”
(Level Cross, NC) The Petty Museum, home to thousands of artifacts honoring the career of NASCAR legend Richard Petty, is now re-opening in accordance with Governor Cooper’s latest guidelines for keeping us safe during the Pandemic.
“We’re really happy to be re-opening the doors of the museum to the public, and proud that we’re doing it safely,” said Sharon Farlow, executive director of the Petty Museum. “We’re participating in the CountonmeNC.org initiative, which recognizes businesses who operate safely, and provide a healthy environment for visitors, residents, and employees.”
The Petty Museum, established in 1988, presents the unparalleled success story of one of the founding families of stock car racing, and their drive for excellence, technical innovation, and ingenuity which made it all possible. The Museum also preserves the history of Petty Enterprises and Petty Engineering, which have had a fundamental influence on American motor sports, as well as on automotive design, construction, and safety features. The Museum features a collection of Richard’s famed race cars, as well as a variety of other collections that are owned by the Petty family.
“We’re excited to have visitors return to the museum, and we remind everyone to wear a face mask before entering,” said Farlow.
The Petty Museum, is located at 309 Branson Mill Road, in Level Cross, North Carolina. The historic race shop and birthplace of Richard Petty are currently undergoing renovations, but the Museum remains open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 9am to 5pm each day.
Admission is $12 for Adults, $10 for veterans and seniors (65 and up) and $7 for kids age 4-12.Call (336) 495-1143 for further information or visit www.rpmuseum.com .
