The completely renovated Chelsea Theater, the Triangle’s only nonprofit theater devoted entirely to film, education, and community outreach, will open its doors to the public on April 16. The theater, closed last March due to COVID-19 restrictions, used the last year to completely gut and renovate the theater. Every surface and fixture was replaced. The three-screen NEW Chelsea boasts comfortable armchair seating, upgraded sound systems, new screens, new restrooms and a new lobby. One additional benefit will be numbered seats so that customers can buy their tickets online and choose their seats in advance.
Enhanced Health and Safety Features
The Chelsea has implemented extensive measures for customer safety. All interior spaces were redesigned with the requirements of COVID-19 in mind: restrooms have touch-free fixtures, seat upholstery is easily sanitized, and Plexiglass shields protect customers and employees alike. The Chelsea follows the COVID-19 health and safety protocols of CinemaSafe, a program of the National Association of Theater Owners to support a safe return to movie theaters. In addition, Needlepoint Bi-Polar ionization systems (which are rated to reduce bacteria and viruses including COVID-19 pathogens by over 90%) were installed in the HVAC units in each of the theaters, funded in part by a grant from the Town of Chapel Hill. Seating will be limited to the currently mandated 50% capacity and allow social distancing, and staggered scheduling of films will reduce congestion in the lobby.
The Second Time the Chelsea Has Been Saved by the Community
“Renovations were fully funded by the generosity of the community, most of whom already knew that the Chelsea was truly in need of a makeover,” said Charles Humble, Board Chair. “Our Capital Campaign raised nearly $130,000 from individuals, families, businesses and family foundations. The outpouring of community support was truly astounding. Special thanks go to Board members Dave Haas and Dan Cefalo. Dave who led the planning for the renovation and Dan, who is a professional contractor, volunteered their time and talent. They contributed thousands of hours to the project,” Humble continued.
In 2017, the Chelsea, an art house cinema for over 30 years, nearly closed when the owners decided to retire. The theater was rescued by a group of local film fans, filmmakers, artists and businesspeople who formed a nonprofit organization called Save the Chelsea that raised $100,000 to purchase and renovate the theater.
Importance of the Chelsea to the Community
The Chelsea Theater has long been a center for the film arts in Chapel Hill, and its mission in the arts scene is acknowledged by community leaders. “For more than 30 years, the Chelsea Theater has been entertaining and educating area residents,” noted Chapel Hill mayor Pam Hemminger. “I’m thrilled to learn that, with the help of local supporters, the theater will continue to serve our community and that everything is set to reopen safely, as people become fully vaccinated.”
