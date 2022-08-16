The Mantel Mercantile to Open in “The Pink House”
High Point, NC – On Saturday, August 20, High Point will gain a new, woman-owned retail business in its Uptowne district. Alana Greene will open the doors of The Mantel Mercantile at 10 a.m. on the second floor of Millis Square at 1109 N. Main St. – also known as The Pink House.
The Mantel Mercantile will offer gifts, stationery and home décor. Customers can shop the collection on opening day until 4 p.m. Refreshments and a prize drawing are all part of Saturday’s grand opening.
“The mission of The Mantel Mercantile is to make your home more joy-filled. Customers can expect to find an array of items such as jewelry, graphic t-shirts, pillows, small furniture, items for dining and entertaining, soaps, bath salts, floral stems and more,” said Greene.
To open the business was a family affair – Alana found the space; her husband, Henry, built a custom checkout counter; and their sons, Will and Jeremiah, have also helped prepare the store for opening day.
“This opening represents continued vitality and opportunity on Main Street,” said Sarah Stevenson, High Point EDC project manager.
Normal operating hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
“I am blessed to begin my business in this vibrant community that values shopping locally and supports its entrepreneurs,” shared Greene.
The Pink House is also home to several other small businesses including Serenity Salon and Wellness, High Point Candle, and Pilates Studio of High Point.
