The Little Theatre to Host a “Behind the Scenes” Community Open House
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will host a Community Open House on Saturday, October 15, from 10 am-12 noon at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem.
This “behind the scenes” look at Winston-Salem’s oldest performing arts group will take visitors on a tour of the many elements that go into bringing a show to the stage. From lighting and sound to props and drops, guests will see the gorgeous set and costumes of Guys and Dolls up close, discover a “magic trick” or two used by the backstage crew, and learn about the many positions volunteers fill in a community theatre.
Admission is free and the event is open to the public. There will be a free drawing for tickets to upcoming shows and refreshments will be provided.
For further information, call (336) 725-4001 or visit www.LTofWS.org.
