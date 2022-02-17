The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to Present The Drowsy Chaperone
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present The Drowsy Chaperone, with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert & Greg Morrison and book by Bob Martin & Don McKellar, on Friday, March 4, at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Additional performances will be held March 5-6, 10-13 & 17-20. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; all Sundays, as well as Saturdays, March 12 & 19, have matinees at 2 pm. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at www.LTofWS.org or by calling the box office at (336) 725-4001 on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays from 12-4 pm.
In this hilarious valentine to show tunes and show people, a forgotten Jazz Age musical comes to life in the living room of a die-hard theatre fan. As the “Man in Chair” eagerly spins his favorite cast album, a bubbly vintage show appears behind him, exploding with song, dance, and merriment. Our quirky narrator fills in plot holes and adds wry comments throughout, with laugh-out-loud results. Winner of five Tony Awards, The Drowsy Chaperone is packed with show-stopping numbers and larger-than-life characters, adding up to one zany musical comedy. Robert Feldberg of The Record called the show "…absolutely charming -- the sweetest, cleverest and one of the most purely entertaining productions on Broadway."
“The show seems small and intimate, but it actually plays large with fun characters, big dance numbers, and lots of heart,” commented Director Chad Edwards.
The Drowsy Chaperone will be directed by Chad Edwards, with music direction by Maggie Gallagher and choreography by Katie Jo Icenhower. Daniel Alvarez will design the set and lighting. Jenny Lawrence will design sound and Amber Jordan will serve as props master. Tara Raczenski and RoseLynne Bowman will design the costumes. Kevin Hampton will stage manage the production, assisted by Kathy Cissna and Elizabeth Rief. The cast is as follows:
Kira Arrington – Janet Van de Graaf
Matthew Cravey – Feldzieg
Bill Davis – Gangster #1
I’zaah Gray-Jones – George
Sarah Jedrey - Superintendent
Sarah Jenkins – Kitty
Sally Meehan – Trix the Aviatrix
Dianne Paukstelis – The Drowsy Chaperone
Philip Powell – Man in Chair
Seph Schonekas - Adolpho
Heidi Shafer – Mrs. Tottendale
Miles Stanley – Underling
Colton Widener – Gangster #2
Dave Wils – Robert Martin
Shelly Cobb, Logan Cox, Miriam Davie, Anna Laventure, Amy Polce – Ensemble
Homestead Hills will sponsor the run of The Drowsy Chaperone.
An Opening Night Reception, with complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres, courtesy of Raffaldini Vineyards and Compass Financial Services, will be held on Friday, March 4, beginning at 6:30 pm.
The Drowsy Chaperone runs approximately one and a half hours, including a 15-minute intermission. It is recommended for ages 12+.
PLEASE NOTE: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR lab test result from 72 hours prior to the performance you wish to attend is required for ages 18+, per the Arts Council. A mask is also required while inside the building, per the City of Winston-Salem.
For further information and tickets, please visit LTofWS.org.
