THE LITTLE THEATRE OF WINSTON-SALEM ANNOUNCES NEW TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is pleased to introduce the newest member of its staff, Tab May, who will serve as the company’s Technical Director.
Tab May (they/them/theirs, aka This Robot Dreams) is a Greensboro-based artist with almost thirty years of experience as a designer, performer, and technician in various corners of the film and theatre industries in North Carolina. In 2014, they earned their MFA in Scene Design from UNCG and since then they've designed scenery and lighting for various professional theatres, schools, and arts programs in the state, including the Temple Theatre in Sanford, North Carolina Central University in Durham, Salem College and Academy in Winston-Salem, and Creative Greensboro.
May’s official start date is August 8, 2022.
The oldest performing arts organization in Winston-Salem, The Little Theatre has produced affordable, professional-quality plays and musicals for the Triad since 1935. Its 88th Season opens in September with The 39 Steps, adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan and the movie by Alfred Hitchcock, at the Hanesbrands Theatre. The Little Theatre also offers acting and technical theatre classes for children, teens, and adults, as well as summer theatre camps. For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.