The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is pleased to introduce the newest member of its staff, Joel P. McKenzie, who will serve as the company’s Technical Director.
McKenzie recently moved to Winston-Salem to start a new chapter in his theatre career. He holds a BFA in Production Design (Scenic/Lighting) for Theatre, Dance, and Film from the University of New Mexico. Along with working in the UNM theatre department, he worked at UNM’s Popejoy Hall as a production manager in partnership with Broadway Across America on numerous Broadway shows, including Matilda, Wicked, Book of Mormon, and Cinderella. With a penchant for making sets and technical aspects dramatic, McKenzie also worked lighting, scenic, and sound design for several community theatre companies and film production companies throughout Albuquerque and Santa Fe. He has volunteered for Albuquerque high school drama departments, teaching students set design and construction, design and focus lighting, and basic theatre maintenance.
In addition to his theatre experience, McKenzie has also worked on set for several movie and television productions, including Slayers (2022), The Commando (2022, Al Bravo Films), Junkyard (Dark Road Pictures), Night Shift (Season 4), Graves (Season 2), Waco (TV Short Series), Better Call Saul (Season 4), and Messiah (Netflix).
“We're privileged and excited to have this skilled young artist join our staff,” commented LTWS Executive Director Philip Powell. “Joel brings a lot of needed expertise and enthusiasm to this position, and we look forward to bringing our community many stunning productions with his help.”
The oldest performing arts organization in Winston-Salem, The Little Theatre has produced affordable, professional-quality plays and musicals for the Triad since 1935. Its 87th Season opens in September with Sylvia, a comedy by A. R. Gurney, at the Hanesbrands Theatre. The Little Theatre also offers acting and technical theatre classes for children, teens, and adults, as well as summer theatre camps. For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
